'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Star Shalini Pandey Reveals She Ran Away From Home To Pursue Acting

The release of Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is just around the corner and the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. Speaking of which, on April 19, the creators hosted a grand trailer launch event of the movie in the entertainment capital, Mumbai. The lead cast of the film, Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey attended the event in style along with the director and producer.

During the trailer launch event, actor Shalini Pandey revealed that her journey to bagging a movie alongside Ranveer Singh wasn't an easy one. To find a strong footing in the acting world, Pandey revealed that she had to run away from her home.

Shalini Pandey opens up about pursuing acting as her career

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor's family wanted Shalini to become an engineer. While interacting with the media, the rookie star added that it took almost four years for her to convince her dad to let her pursue acting as a profession. However, when the actor's dad did not agree, she decided to follow her passion on her own. Now, after being part of several South and Hindi films, Shalini has finally collaborated with Yash Raj production house and her parents feel proud of her.

She said, "Dad wasn't convinced to let me go for acting. I was trying to convince him for 4 years, but he wasn't letting me pursue it. So I planned to run away from home, which I did too. However, my parents are really proud of me now because of Yash Raj.”

Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the plot of the film sheds light on the important social issue of eliminating female foeticide. In the trailer of the movie, Ranveer Singh in his Gujarati makeover as Jayesbhai tries his best to save his unborn daughter from being killed by his orthodox parents. Initially, the film was all set to hit the big screens in October 2020, however, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the premiere of the film was postponed indefinitely. Instead of releasing the film via OTT platforms, the makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar decided to wait until the re-opening of cinema houses. Now, the film is all set to release theatrically on May 13, 2022.

Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram/@divyangt