Popular Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 13, 2022. The actor took to his social media account on Tuesday to share a glimpse into the movie ahead of its release and gave fans an idea about what they can expect. The short clip featured Ranveer Singh as Jayeshbhai and the unique and loving relationship he shares with his daughter.

Ranveer Singh shares Jayeshbhai Jordaar's new clip

Ranveer Singh took to his social media account ahead of the Jayeshbhai Jordaar release and shared a glimpse of the upcoming film. The trailer of the movie saw Jayeshbhai's family hoping his pregnant wife gives birth to a boy. However, when he learns his wife will have a daughter, he plans to save her life and his family at all costs.

In the short video that Singh recently shared online, Ratna Pathak Shah's character is seen telling Jayeshbhai's daughter that she did not want too many ladies in the house, which upsets the youngster, who runs away from home. Her father runs after her in an attempt to stop her and gets injured in the process. The little one stops on realizing he is hurt and walks up to him and asks whether, he will still give her love and attention if, a boy is born. Although Jayeshbhai does not answer her, his actions are more than enough as he caresses her and puts his arm around her. Apart from sharing a glimpse of the duo's loving bond, the short clip also featured some hilarious moments. Sharing the video, Ranveer Singh captioned it, "Jayeshbhai ki chunauti" (Jayeshbhai's challenge)

Watch the video here

Jayeshbhai Jordaar release date

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar release date was recently announced and the film will hit the big screen on May 13, 2022. The film will see how issues of sexism are tackled in society and will star Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Deeksha Joshi and others, apart from Ratna Pathak Shah and Ranveer. It will be helmed by Divyang Thakkar and fans can't wait to watch the social comedy in theatres.

Watch the Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer here

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh