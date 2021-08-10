Priyanka Chopra Talks Conceptualization Of Film With Katrina, Alia For 'Jee Le Zara'

Bollywood is currently buzzing with excitement as three of the top actors of the film industry recently announced a movie together. Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are teaming up to star in a new girl road trip movie to be helmed by Farhan Akhtar. The announcement came after Excel Movies clocked in 20 years since the release of the hit movie Dil Chahta Hai.

Priyanka Chopra recalls how 'the stars aligned'

The makers of the movie took to their official Twitter account to announce the multi-starrer movie titled Jee Le Zara by releasing its motion poster. The poster promised a girl version of Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Following the announcement, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to recall the time she came up with the idea for the movie.

Rewinding to pre-pandemic Mumbai in November 2019, Chopra recalled wanting to do another Hindi movie as soon as possible. However, she had a few conditions about the movie and one of them being that it needs to be an all-female cast film. She wrote, "But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!"

The two best friends in question were 28-year-old Alia Bhatt and 38-year-old Katrina Kaif. The actor also revealed that the picture in the post was when the actors met up in 2020 to discuss the movie. She wrote, "Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous…" The three actors decided to put their trust in Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

She added, "Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!!" She also talked about how the movie started on the note of celebrating their friendship.

Chopra continued, "And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling."

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt also expressed their happiness and anticipation to work together through their social media handle. Jee Le Zara will be helmed by Farhaan Akhtar.

IMAGE- PRIYANKA CHOPRA, KATRINA KAIF & ALIA BHATT'S INSTAGRAM

