Jee Le Zara To Be Bwood's First All-female Road Trip Film, Here Is Why India Needs It

Three of the biggest actors in India are teaming up to venture into Bollywood's first-ever all-female road trip film- Jee Le Zara. On August 10, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt announced that they will be doing a new film together. Priyanka Chopra took to her social media to announce her upcoming Hindi film titled Jee Le Zara.

To be helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie will be based on the lead characters beginning a journey on the road. Bollywood has had several films that show road trips, and have been instantly loved by the audience. Road trip movies generally deal with a lot of human emotions amidst fun and frolicking around a new destination. Such films in the past have shown both male and female characters enjoying a trip whilst sorting out their personal lives, which has fans anticipating Jee Le Zara to be a pathbreaking one.

Here is a look at Bollywood movies based on road trips that became cult-favourites with its depiction of characters as well as scenic backdrops. These movies made in the past make it all the more important to have a female-driven adventure drama film in Bollywood.

1. Dil Chahta Hai

When it released, Dil Chahta Hai offerred a refreshing take on modern-day friendship and relationships still resonates with many across the country. A trip to Goa is a long-standing dream of every best friend group in India. But what if it is filled with fights, arguments, and a slap on the face? Featuring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, Excel Movies' 2001 debut film Dil Chahta Hai gained cult status for being one of its kind adventure movie in Bollywood.

2. Jab We Met

Kareena Kapoor's outspoken, dramatic, and a hopeless romantic Geet in Jab we Met set an example for women across the country on selfless love because "pyaar me koi galat nahi hota", right? Aditya, meanwhile, suffering a heartbreak and depression meets Geet. Their journey from Mumbai to Bhatinda and Shimla showed the audience love through a different perspective. The 2007 classic rom-com featuring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, engaged the audience through their rollercoaster ride of emotions as they travelled through beautiful picturesque locales of India.

3. Karwaan

Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar unite in one helluva road-trip. Two dead bodies get mixed up by authorities, which leads to the characters taking a long trip across the road as well as their emotions. Tanya, Shaukat and Avinash embark on a journey that is not just funny in a grimly situational sense, but also deal through grief, acceptance and finding oneself through its course. The late actor Irrfan Khan's second last movie featuring Dulquer Salman and Mithila Palkar was released in 2018. This is one movie every travel and Bollywood buff should watch, therefore also making Jee Le Zara an anticipated one.

4. Tamasha

The film develpped a reputation for exploring new meanings to human relationships, as well as spread mental health awareness as an integral part of its theme. Imtiaz Ali's 2015 Tamasha starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor lived up to the travel and drama genre. The romance drama took the audience on a journey of falling, failing and rising. while on the path of self-discovery. Padukone and Kapoor's chemistry in the movie is unmatched as both the characters resonate with many individually.

5. Anjaana Anjaani

Another example of an underrated Bollywood gem, Anjaana Anjaani may not have gained a cult status, but it sure spoke of some really dark issues about self-worth, individuality, and love. Featuring Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor, Siddharth Anand's 2010 drama movie revolved around two strangers who meet as they attempt suicide. But things take an interesting turn as they make a pact to die within 20 days after 'making most of' the time they have left. The duo embarks on a trip to Las Vegas and discover different versions of themselves while spending time with each other.

6. Dil Dhadakne Do

Nothing is more interesting to the audience than watching a good ol' family drama - albeit a rich family's. This movie opens a can of worms that essentially every movie. This film perhaps personifies the Tolstoy classic Anna Karenina's opening line - "Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." Dil Dhadakne Do is a perfect representation of a dysfunctional Indian family that still believes everything is well despite the glaring issues. The multi starter Zoya Akhtar's movie touches on subjects like following one's dream, family disputes and sexism. Strong characters of Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Shefali Shah shine at the end of the movie highlighting women empowerment.

7. Highway

Alia Bhatt who will be a part of Jee Le Zara, was also part of another road trip movie - Highway. The Imtiaz Ali directorial ensured Alia's success as a terrific actor, as she highlighted so many complex, deep and dark human emotions throughout the film. The movie addressed several controversial and taboo topics when it released in 2014. After being kidnapped by Randeep Hooda on the day of her wedding, Bhatt's character finds 'a sense of freedom in her captivity'. The journey in a truck through rustic interiors of India becomes an emotional turning point for Veera and Mahabir, her abductor.

8. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The list is incomplete without one of the most iconic road trip movies of all time - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. A journey through previously-unexplored-in-Bollywood Spain that had three best friends take a road trip through still remains a fan favourite flick to watch.

Featuring Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol, the movie tackles several issues faced by the young generation, and perhaps a new epiphany strikes even today to those who have re-watched it for the n-th time. Kabir, Imran and Arjun are the new, more modern and quirky incarnations of the DCH trio Aakash, Siddharth and Sameer. The movie just clocked in a decade of its release, but the dialogues, the situations and the lessons remain immortalized on-screen and in hearts of the audience. Plus, it has Katrina too playing the wanderlusting designer Laila in the film, making the fans wonder more about her role in Jee Le Zara.

Bollywood will never face a dearth of movies themed on travel and vacations. But the ones released in the recent past have dealt with so many 'woke' issues of the youth, it makes fans wonder and excited about the forthcoming all-female road trip film. Jee Le Zara has invoked several memories of fans of the above listed movies, and it may just be the film Bollywood needs at this time.

