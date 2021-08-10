'Jee Le Zaraa': Anushka Sharma Says Its 'about Time' For Priyanka, Alia & Katrina's Movie

Three of Bollywood's top leading ladies are all set to feature in one epic road trip and fans couldn't be more excited. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will soon share the screen for the upcoming road trip film Jee Le Zaraa. As fans couldn't keep, actor Anushka Sharma also expressed her excitement and said that it was 'about time'.

Anushka Sharma on Jee Le Zaraa

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and expressed her excitement over the upcoming all-female led cast movie Jee Le Zaraa. She shared the announcement video of the movie and wrote "About Time" with a purple heart emoji. She also wrote "This is so good" as she tagged Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the post along with the producer and writer of the movie Zoya Akhtar.

More about Jee Le Zaraa

The movie will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The brother-sister duo has worked together for other road-trip movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do. The movie will mark Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's first onscreen project together. Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram and shared how the movie was conceptualized on a rainy day and wrote "Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!."

She further wrote "Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!!."

Image: Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra Instagram

