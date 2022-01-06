Jeetendra Kapoor Enjoys Day Out With His Grandson Laksshya At Park; See Pics

Veteran Actor Jeetendra Kapoor was spotted in Juhu on January 6, Thursday as he enjoyed a day out with his grandson, Laksshya Kapoor. The duo was seen enjoying themselves as they had the time of their lives at the playing ground. Laksshya, son of actor Tusshar Kapoor and pictures of him with his grandpa often surface online.

Jeetendra Kapoor plays in park with his grandson Laksshya

Jeetendra was seen at the garden with his grandson on Thursday in a black long-sleeve t-shirt and jeans. Laksshya on the other hand wore a red t-shirt and yellow pants as she sat on a swing and was gleaming with joy. The duo seemed to be having a ball at the part together.

Here are glimpses of Jeetendra and his grandson at park

Image: Varinder Chawla

The fun-loving duo seems to have a great relationship with each other. Ekta Kapoor recently headed to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her father and nephew twinning in the best possible way. They both wore a pair of sunglasses and flaunted their 'swag' as they looked away from the camera. Jeetendra became the talking point in the comments section of the post as he wore a stylish black jacket and jeans and held his grandson's hand.

Jeetendra celebrated his 79th birthday in 2021 and pictures from the special celebrations made their way online and gave fans a glimpse into the actor's loving family. Tusshar was seen sitting opposite his dad, who cut a slice of cake and fed a piece of all his family members. The pictures also featured the actor's grandchildren, and several fans headed to the comments section and extended their wishes to the much-loved actor.

A video of Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor was recently shared by the host and comedian of The Kapil Sharma Show. The short clip featured a glimpse of the father-daughter duo on the show when they graced the stage with their presence a month ago. In the clip, the veteran star was seen reminiscing about the good old days, when bungalows were rented out for shoots, and special sets were not constructed specially for a show.

Watch the video here

Image: Instagram/@manav.manglani