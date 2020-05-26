Jeetendra Reveals Remembering Lines For 'Baarish 2' Was Tough; Says 'Made Me Nervous'

Jeetendra, who made his digital debut with ALT Balaji's Baarish 2, recently opened up to a news daily and revealed that he did not imagine doing a web series in his lifetime. Reportedly, Jeetendra exclaimed that remembering lines at his age was tough and that when the team sent him the scenes, he noticed there were long monologues that could seem easy to others, but made him very nervous. Moreover, Jeetendra added that when he was younger, he could easily memorise them.

Jeetendra revealed that he was worried about people's reaction and wondered if the audience thought that he had forgotten acting. Speaking more about the team on the sets of Baarish 2, the Himmatwala actor exclaimed that he was lucky enough that everybody on the sets, especially director Nandita Mehra, was warm and welcoming. Reportedly, Jeetendra also revealed that Ekta Kapoor wasn't present during the first day of his shoot and that he was nervous as he had not faced the camera in a long time.

Also Read | Legend Jeetendra All Set To Mark His Digital Debut With Daughter Ekta Kapoor's 'Baarish 2'

Furthermore, in the same interaction with the news daily, Jeetendta also revealed that he hoped he did not mess it up. Jeetendra added that he could never say no to Ekta Kapoor and also that being a part of her ventures was a big achievement for him. The Tohfa actor also reminisced his small role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and revealed that he did that only because Ekta Kapoor asked him to take it up. Jeetendra added that whenever he did reality shows, they had all been for Ekta.

Also Read | 'Baarish' Season 2 Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In Much-awaited Series

About Baarish 2

Baarish 2 is a series filled with family drama and revolves around the question of how a seemingly happy couple ends up parting ways. Baarish 2 cast features Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi in the lead roles and, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Sahil Shroff and Priya Banerjee amongst others in supporting characters. The show has been directed by Nandita Mehra and developed by Ekta Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor recently took to her social media and announced that Baarish 2 will stream from May 25, on ALT Balaji and Zee5 premium. Ekta's caption to the post read, "Baarish. Anuj ka favourite season ek baar phir se aaya aur iss Baarish ne usse phir Gauravi se milaya! 😍☔⛈️ Will #AnuVi get back together in this #Baarish? Watch new episodes of Season 2 to find out; all episodes streaming from 25th May on @altbalaji & @zee5premium!."

Also Read | 'Baarish 2' Review: Sharman Joshi Shines In This Roller Coaster Ride Of A Married Couple

Also Read | ALTBalaji-ZEE5 Series 'Baarish 2' Will Have New Episodes Soon; Read Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.