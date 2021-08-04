Jeetendra To Make Cameo Appearance In Daughter Ekta Kapoor's 'Apharan 2' Series

Veteran actor Jeetendra is all set to charm the audience once again with his cameo in the second season of the web series Apharan: Sabka Katega. Jeetendra’s daughter and producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and shared his new look of the legendary actor from the forthcoming thriller series. In the picture, the Taki Taki O Taki star can be seen donning a white T-shirt paired with a cream-coloured jacket while posing for the camera.

Jeetendra to make a comeback with a camera in Apharan 2

"@tansworld ne kiya inka 'Apharan'. Coming soon," Ekta captioned the post. Fans of the veteran star could not hold on to their excitement after seeing Jeetendra's cool picture. Many even expressed their happiness to see the star in acting mode once again. One of the users wrote, “Sadhbhar super star Really Great Personality, Good Luck.” Another user wrote, “Always my favourite sir Jeetu Ji.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Oho JI Kitne dino k bad Dekhiho..... Jitendra Ji.” Another fan of the stalwart echoed similar sentiments and commented, “ Sir's aging reverse.”

Last year, Jeetendra had surprised the audience with his special appearance in the show 'Baarish'. Apharan, released in 2018, featured an ensemble star cast including Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill, Nidhi Singh, and Varun Badola in the lead roles. The story of the show revolves around the 70s era with the feeling of nostalgia and the great suspense and mystery. The story follows a cop 'Rudra' who was falsely accused and ends up in jail for 3 years. The plot is all about the mystery of the murder of a kidnapped girl. This series chronicles crime, thriller, mystery, and suspense with action and comedy sequences. The first installment was directed and co-produced by Siddharth Sen Gupta for video on demand platform ALTBalaji

Jeetendra has majorly worked in the Hindi film industry and has been exceedingly popular for his dancing abilities. Currently, he is the chairman of Balaji Telefilms, Balaji Motion Pictures, and ALT Entertainment. The iconic actor has been conferred with Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003 and the Screen Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006 for his contributions to the film industry.

IMAGE: JEETENDRA_KAPOOR/Instagram

