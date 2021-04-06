Jeetendra's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Veteran Star's Filmography?

Quick links:
Jeetendra's birthday is right around the corner. The veteran star and film producer, who is known as the King Of Dance in Bollywood, has been a part of films such as Jaal, Balidaan, Maa, and Arpan, amongst others. On the occasion of Jeetendra's birthday, a quiz based on Jeetendra's movies has been curated. One can take Jeetendra's quiz below in order to find out how well does one know the filmography of the veteran star. Read on to unveil the same.
a) Justice Chaudhary
b) Paatal Bhairavi
c) Jyoti Bane Jwala
d) None of the above
a) 18
b) 13
c) 17
d) 16
a) Pyar Ka Mausam
b) Teesri Manzil
c) Caravan
d) None of the above
a) Sheshnaag
b) Bol Radha Bol
c) Himmatwala
d) None of the above
a) Gareebi Ameeri
b) Amiri Garibi
c) Bhooka Pyaasa
d) Sanjog
a) Thanedaar
b) Faisla
c) Inteqaam
d) None of the above
a) Aulaad
b) Judaai
c) Farz
d) Jaani Dushman
a) Apnapan
b) Suhaagan
c) Ek Hi Bhool
d) Maksad
a) Warsaw Files
b) Wazir
c) Waris
d) None of the above
a) Himmatwala
b) Tohfa
c) Dharam Veer
d) Naagin
a) Kucch To Hai
b) Jaani Dushman
c) All of the above
d) None of the above
a) Dosti Dushmani
b) Bol Radha Bol
c) Aawaaz
d) None of the above
a) Manjoli
b) Parichay
c) Balidaan
d) Soutan Ki Beti
a) Locket
b) Rocket
c) Tabeez
d) None of the above
a) 1964
b) 1967
c) 1970
d) 1973
