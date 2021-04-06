Jeetendra's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Veteran Star's Filmography?

Jeetendra's birthday is right around the corner. The veteran star and film producer, who is known as the King Of Dance in Bollywood, has been a part of films such as Jaal, Balidaan, Maa, and Arpan, amongst others. On the occasion of Jeetendra's birthday, a quiz based on Jeetendra's movies has been curated. One can take Jeetendra's quiz below in order to find out how well does one know the filmography of the veteran star. Read on to unveil the same.

Jeetendra's movies quiz for fand:

1) The screenplay for which one from the following list of Jeetendra's movies is written by Kader Khan?

a) Justice Chaudhary

b) Paatal Bhairavi

c) Jyoti Bane Jwala

d) None of the above

2) How many films have Jeetendra and the late Sridevi done together?

a) 18

b) 13

c) 17

d) 16

3) Which one from the list of following Nassir Hussain directorial sees Jeetendra play the character of a Taxi driver?

a) Pyar Ka Mausam

b) Teesri Manzil

c) Caravan

d) None of the above

4) Which one from the following list of films sees Jeetendra and Rishi Kapoor share screen space?

a) Sheshnaag

b) Bol Radha Bol

c) Himmatwala

d) None of the above

5) Which one from the following list of Jeetendra's movies is about the social class divide and the concept of karma?

a) Gareebi Ameeri

b) Amiri Garibi

c) Bhooka Pyaasa

d) Sanjog

6) One of Jeetendra's movies sees him play a character that goes by the name of Avinash Chandar. What is the name of the film?

a) Thanedaar

b) Faisla

c) Inteqaam

d) None of the above

7) What is the name of Jeetendra's movie that sees him play a character that goes by the name of Gopal?

a) Aulaad

b) Judaai

c) Farz

d) Jaani Dushman

8) Which one from the following list of films see Jeetendra play a divorced father?

a) Apnapan

b) Suhaagan

c) Ek Hi Bhool

d) Maksad

9) Which one from the following list of films sees Hema Malini and Jeetendra share screen space with each other?

a) Warsaw Files

b) Wazir

c) Waris

d) None of the above

10) Which one from the following list of Jeetendra's movies is about the reclamation of lost glory and preaches the message that love sees no sides or rivalry.

a) Himmatwala

b) Tohfa

c) Dharam Veer

d) Naagin

11) Which one from the following list of horror films features Jeetendra?

a) Kucch To Hai

b) Jaani Dushman

c) All of the above

d) None of the above

12) Which one from the following list of films saw Jeetendra and Rishi Kapoor share screen space for the first time?

a) Dosti Dushmani

b) Bol Radha Bol

c) Aawaaz

d) None of the above

13) Which one from the following list of films sees Jeetendra play a desperate for work individual who ends up taking up a job of a tutor?

a) Manjoli

b) Parichay

c) Balidaan

d) Soutan Ki Beti

14) Which one from the following list of films sees Jeetendra play the role of a crown prince who is on a run from those who want to capture his father's kingdom?

a) Locket

b) Rocket

c) Tabeez

d) None of the above

15) Which year saw Jeetendra making his film debut ?

a) 1964

b) 1967

c) 1970

d) 1973

Answers: 1-b, 2-d, 3-c, 4-a, 5-b, 6-a, 7-c, 8-a, 9-c, 10-a, 11-c, 12-a, 13-b, 14-a, 15-a