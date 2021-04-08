Jennifer Lopez Reveals The Secret Behind Maintaining A Fit Body In Her 50s; Find Out

American actress and singer, Jennifer Lopez, is not only a talented artist but also a fitness aficionado as she is famously known for her fit and toned body. The Hustlers actress recently celebrated 10 year anniversary of her music video 'I'm Into You' and sat down for an interview with ANI news and revealed the reason behind staying fit throughout her career. Check out Jennifer Lopez's fitness secrets here.

Jennifer Lopez on her beauty secrets

The actress was widely recognized for her fit body in her 20s and 30s and nothing has changed since then as Jennifer Lopez's fitness is still the talk of the town. Sharing the secret for her toned body, the singer opened up to Fox News that the only secret behind her beauty was JLo Beauty- her makeup line. Adding to the statement, Jennifer said that she is happy to share them with everyone through her products.

On The Floor singer also confessed that she is in the best shape of her life than in her 20s and 30s. Jennifer continued saying that she worked out before but not as she does now. The singer now works out 'harder and smarter' and does not spend as much time as she did working out before.

Jennifer Lopez on 'do what you love'

The singer also talked about how she enjoyed her career and revealed that she loves what she does. Talking about her work, she said, she is passionate about her job but does not feel like it is her dream job every day. The actress is grateful every day for living her 'dream' and happy to have her beloved people around her as she believes that the most important thing is having great people around you.

Jennifer Lopez photos and videos on Instagram

Jennifer recently celebrated the 24th anniversary of I Could Fall In Love from Selena by sharing a video of her singing the song. The actress shared the throwback video with a rose emoji in the caption. In another post, Jennifer shared another throwback video from a concert with a long paragraph to share her experience of filming the movie. Jennifer Lopez Instagram post made her fans nostalgic with her heartwarming message.

