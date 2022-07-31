Jeremy Lalrinnunga Wins Gold At CWG 2022: B-Town Congratulates Athlete; 'Unstoppable'

On July 31, 19-year-old weightlifter, Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched the second gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The athlete's 140kg lift in the snatch category also saw him set a new Commonwealth Games 2022 record. Jeremy won the gold with an outstanding lift of 300 kgs (140kg in snatch and 160kg in clean & jerk).

Jeremy's closest competitor Vaipava Loane, a Samoan weightlifter, won the silver medal as he lifted a combined weight of 293kg (127kg in snatch, 166kg in clean & jerk). Nigeria's Edidiong Umoafia won the bronze medal as he lifted a total weight of 290kg (130kg in snatch, 160kg in clean & jerk). Fans as well as B-Town celebs have been pouring in wishes for another historic win for India in weightlifting.

B-Town celebs congratulate Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Jeremy Lalrinnunga from his winning moment and wrote, "Congratulations @jeremy_lalrinnunga, more power to you #commonwealthGames #Birmingham2022".

Actor Ranveer Singh gave a shoutout to all the winners in weightlifting so far at CWG 2022. Uploading pictures of Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who won a gold, and silver medallists Sanket Sargar, Gururaja Poojary and Bindiyarani Devi, the Bajirao Mastani star wrote, "Unstoppable".

Singer Palak Muchhal also tweeted, "Yayyyyyyy! Another one for India! Jeremy Lalrinnunga bags GOLD MEDAL in the Men's 67 kg category at #CommonwealthGames2022 Congratulations @raltejeremy #CommonwealthGames #CWG2022 #JeremyLalrinnunga #India4CWG2022".

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also took to his Instagram account and replied to a story by a publication with clapping emoji as he gave a shoutout to today's gold medal winner Jeremy Lalrinnunga.