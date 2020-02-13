Who Is Jerome Marrel? All About The Family Of Late Designer Wendell Rodricks

Wendell Rodricks' sudden demise comes as a shock to many in the industry, with several celebrities, politicians and fans pouring in their condolences. The loss of the popular designer has come as a blow to his close family members. Wendell Rodricks’ cause of death is unknown. However, in his life of 59 years, he was a well-known gay rights activist and an avid supporter of the LGBTQ community. Furthermore, he was married to Jerome Marrel, of foreign descent.

Jerome Marrel, Wendell's partner for over 25 years

Jerome Marrel was together with Wendell Rodricks for over twenty-five years. The two met through mutual friends in Oman. At that time, Wendell was in catering for the Royal Oman Police Officer’s Club. Jerome, on the other hand, was studying business. They met and fell in love on the first date itself.

Jerome Marrel is described as the constant support that was received by Wendell according to the biography of the designer, The Green Room. According to excerpts from the book, Jerome Marrel moved around with Wendell for all projects before finally settling in Goa. They resided in Oman for a few years and then moved to the USA, Wendell wished to pursue fashion. According to some excerpts in the book, Jerome helped Wendell in building his fashion insights and gave him new perspectives on design.

Popular fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away in Goa at the age of 59. The celebrated designer was a Padma Shri awardee and also published many books on the lines of fashion and history. His prominent works include Moda Goa - History and Style and his memoir The Green Room and Poskem: Goans in the Shadows.

Wendell Rodricks initially rose to fame due to his signature minimalist designs. He is reportedly close friends with Rekha and other celebs in Bollywood. Wendell Rodricks has designed costumes for celebrities and films over thirty-odd years.

