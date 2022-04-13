'Jersey' Makers Face Legal Setback Amid Shahid Kapoor's Sports Drama Being Postponed Again

Jersey has witnessed multiple postponements as far as the release dates are concerned, the latest being the film getting pushed by another week. Amid the multiple delays for the team in presenting their film to the audiences, there is another setback for the makers.

The makers have been accused of plagiarism by a writer. The writer has reportedly moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on the release.

Jersey makers face legal setback amid Shahid Kapoor-starrer being postponed again

A writer named Rupesh Jaiswal has filed a copyright infringement case, as per a report on Bar and Bench, in the Bombay High Court against Shahid Kapoor and the makers. Alleging that his story was plagiarised by the makers, he sought that the release be stayed.

In his petition, Jaiswal alleged that the Telugu original from which Jersey has been adapted, as well as the remake, has plagiarised his story. He claimed that he had registered a script named The Wall with the Film Writers Association (now Screenwriters Association) in 2007. He alleged that there were numerous similarities between the films with his script, and also alleged that the makers of the movies had modified their scripts to escape plagiarism allegations.

He also alleged that the makers cheated him by not paying him royalties, and even claimed that they obtained the script from a third party, so as to avoid making the payments.

Jaiswal alleged that he faced 'massive economic loss' while the makers earned 'huge profits', which he said was proved by the movie being adapted into Hindi.

He alleged violations of his rights as per the Copyright Act and sought a stay on the screening of the alleged plagiarised versions of the script, the report added.

Jersey faces another delay

Meanwhile, after initially being scheduled for release on August 28, 2020, the film faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then set to release on November 5, and then December 31 last year, but was then pushed to April 14 this year. However, in the latest development, it has been pushed to April 22.

The film traces the story of a failed cricketer who faces financial issues and marital discord, and his dream to buy a jersey for his son.

Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.