'Jersey' Makers On Shahid Kapoor Starrer Clashing With 'KGF 2': 'Not Trying To Compete'

The effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic were felt across various sectors including the film industry. From Prabhas' Radhe Shyam to Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, a number of films were compelled to postpone their theatrical release date in order to avoid facing bigger losses than what were already incurred. As a result of the constant postponements, a majority of the films, Hindi as well as South Indian movies, will be locking horns at the box office.

One of the highly anticipated clashes is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt and Ajith Kumar's Valimai as they will be released on February 25 and February 24, respectively. Earlier, Yash's hotly-buzzed K.G.F: Chapter 2 was supposed to clash with Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha, however, the latter postponed its release to August 11, 2022, on Tuesday. Now, the Yash starrer actioner is all set to clash with Shahid Kapoor's sports drama Jersey as the latter announced its new release date today.

'Jersey' makers on clash with 'KGF 2'

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer of the upcoming sports film, Aman Gill, talked about Jersey competing with the Kannada actioner, set to release on April 14, after Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha moved its dates. Acknowledging that the films will be releasing in the slot of four public holidays, the producer called it 'one of the biggest weekends of the year'. He also believed that the weekend can 'easily accommodate' two big films of two completely 'different genres'.

Stating that Jersey is a 'family film' whilst KGF 2 is an 'actioner', Gill believed that the films will cater to 'two different types of audience'. Furthermore, he asserted that there is 'no competition' between the films and that they are 'not trying to compete with KGF 2'. Gill also stated that no producer is trying to 'brag that they are bigger than the producer of the other film'.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor took to his Twitter to announce the new date of his film by tweeting, ''So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres.'' The film was earlier set to release on December 31 last year.