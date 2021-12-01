'Jersey' Makers Unveil New Poster Ahead Of Film's Release, Shahid Calls It His 'favourite'

The makers of the upcoming film Jersey, which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, treated fans with a new poster. The film which is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the original Telugu film Jersey, is slated to hit the screens on December 31 on New Year. The new poster emphasis on the father-son relationship that will be brought to life in the film.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey already has fans counting down to the New Year for the launch of the much-awaited film. Jersey will see Shahid’s return to the big screen after the resounding success of Kabir Singh. The poster that has stolen the hearts of many, shows Arjun, Shahid Kapoor’s character, tying his son Kittu’s (played by Ronit Kamra) shoelaces.

About Jersey

The story of the film revolves around a failed cricketer who struggles to buy his son a jersey. A raw, relatable, and real story, Jersey is a celebration of the human spirit. Making you believe in the power of dreams, the film is set to keep you on the edge of your seat. The film will also see Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid Kapoor for the first time. Marking the return of seasoned actor Pankaj Kapur to the big screen, he will also be seen turning cricket coach in the film.

Shahid shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “Being a father this is my favourite poster of the jersey.” His brother Ishaan Khatter poured his heart into the comment section for the poster. The film is presented by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S Naga Vamsi. Shahid Kapoor has again teamed up with Kabir Singh music composers Sachet-Parampara for humming the Jersey tunes.

Earlier, the actor had conducted a live session on November 27 where he interacted with his fans and also made several revelations about his Jersey shoot. Addressing one of the questions, Shahid Kapoor revealed he busted his lip while filming for the movie. The actor said, "I don't know how many of you know but I busted my lip on this film. My strongest memory of Jersey will always be that I felt that I will never look the same again." Sharing the incident, the actor said, "We were practicing on the side (because) I was taking myself very seriously as a cricketer. I was like, I'm gonna do this legit as I used to play cricket in school and one has a lot of pride about that. You feel like if you're a cricketer, you want the world to see that you've played it and you're being legit about it."

IMAGE: Instagram/@shahidkapoor