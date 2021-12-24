Last Updated:

'Jersey': Mrunal Thakur, Shahid Kapoor Leave Fans In Awe With At Movie's Song Launch

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor left fans in awe as the two appeared ins stylish outfits for their upcoming film Jersey's song launch event.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Jersey song launch
1/5
IMAGE: VarinderChawla

Singer-composer duo Sachet and Parampara twinned in black as Sachet was seen wearing a black jacket and jeans while Parampara on the other hand wore a black leather jacket along with cargo pants.

Jersey song launch
2/5
IMAGE: Instagram/Viral Bhayani

The entire team of the film Jersey including Mrunal Thakur, Shahid Kapoor, Sachet, Parampara, and other team members attend the song launch event in Mumbai.

Jersey song launch
3/5
IMAGE: Instagram/mrunalofficialpage

Actor Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a green jacket with a white shirt and a pair of denim and made a style statement.

Jersey song launch
4/5
IMAGE: Instagrammrunalofficialpage

For the song launch, lead actor Mrunal can be seen wearing a colourful jacket with white culottes and a long tight braid

Jersey song launch
5/5
IMAGE: Instagram/mrunalofficialpage

Actor Shahid Kapoor wore a green jacket as he was seen stepping out of his car, posing in style for the paparazzi present.

Tags: Jersey Movie, Mrunal Thakur, Shahid Kapoor
