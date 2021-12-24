'Jersey': Mrunal Thakur, Shahid Kapoor Leave Fans In Awe With At Movie's Song Launch

Last Updated: 24th December, 2021 17:24 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor wore a green jacket as he was seen stepping out of his car, posing in style for the paparazzi present.

For the song launch, lead actor Mrunal can be seen wearing a colourful jacket with white culottes and a long tight braid

The entire team of the film Jersey including Mrunal Thakur, Shahid Kapoor, Sachet, Parampara, and other team members attend the song launch event in Mumbai.

Singer-composer duo Sachet and Parampara twinned in black as Sachet was seen wearing a black jacket and jeans while Parampara on the other hand wore a black leather jacket along with cargo pants.

