'Jersey': Mrunal Thakur, Shahid Kapoor Leave Fans In Awe With At Movie's Song Launch

Singer-composer duo Sachet and Parampara twinned in black as Sachet was seen wearing a black jacket and jeans while Parampara on the other hand wore a black leather jacket along with cargo pants.
The entire team of the film Jersey including Mrunal Thakur, Shahid Kapoor, Sachet, Parampara, and other team members attend the song launch event in Mumbai.
Actor Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a green jacket with a white shirt and a pair of denim and made a style statement.
For the song launch, lead actor Mrunal can be seen wearing a colourful jacket with white culottes and a long tight braid
