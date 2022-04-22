Jersey: Nani Praises Shahid-Mrunal Starrer Sports Drama, Hails 'This Is True Good Cinema'

As Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's highly-anticipated sports drama film, Jersey hits the theatres on 22 April 2022, the fans have been rushing to the theatres to watch the film. On the other hand, while the movie has been receiving immense praise from the celebrity stars namely Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Ishaan Khatter and others, even the iconic Telugu superstar, Nani praised the performance of the entire cast of the film.

After facing multiple postponements, Shahid Kapoor starrer theatrically released on 22 April 2022. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, other prominent actors in the film include Pankaj Kapur as Madhav Sharma, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar aka Kittu, Shishir Sharma as Atul, Geetika Mehandru as Jasleen Shergil, Rudrashish Majumdar as Rudra Juneja, Rituraj Singh and others.

Actor Nani reviews Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey

As Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey is the remake of the Telugu blockbuster of the same name, actor Nani, who essayed the lead role in the original film took to his Twitter handle and reviewed the film while complementing the entire cast of the film for their commendable performance. In the tweet, he mentioned how the writer and the director of the film, Gowtam Tinnanuri managed to hit it out of the park again as the filmmaker also directed the original film in 2019. Stating further, he also praised the performance of Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Kamra and Pankaj Kapoor by adding heart and fire emojis while stating that it was true good cinema. In end, he congratulated the entire team of the film for making such an amazing movie together.

The tweet read, "Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit This is true good cinema. Congratulations @theamangill @AlluEnts @DilRajuProdctns @SitharaEnts @Penmovies" (sic)

More about Jersey

The movie was supposed to release on April 14 alongside Yash starrer KGF 2, but the film landed in legal soup after a writer named Rupesh Jaiswal moved to the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on the release. Jaiswal had claimed that the story, plot and concept of the film belonged to him. But, as per a report by Bar & Bench, ruling in favour of Jersey, the Bombay HC had dismissed the stay on the upcoming film.

Image: Instagram/@nameisnani/@shahidkapoor