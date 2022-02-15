'Jersey': Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur-starrer Gets New Theatrical Release Date

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are currently all-set for the release of their sports drama Jersey, which was earlier scheduled to release on December 31, 2021. The film will now hit the big screens on April 14, 2022, and Kapoor took to his Twitter account to break the news to his fans. The release of the film was earlier postponed owing to the growing threat of the Omicron variant.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey release date

Shahid Kapoor headed to his Twitter account on Tuesday and had some exciting news for his fans and followers. He announced that his upcoming sports drama would get its theatrical release on April 14, 2022, after its delay last year. He wrote, "So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres."

So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 15, 2022

The film has been written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and will be the remake of the 2019 Telugu film by the same name, which saw Nani playing the lead role. Pankaj Kapur will also play a pivotal role in the film alongside Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. The film is all about Arjun, a thirty-six-year-old cricketer, who stepped away from the field 10 years ago and wishes to join the Indian team to make his son's dream of having a jersey come true. The trailer of the film was released by the makers a few months ago, and fans can't wait to Shahid and Mrunal bring the story to life on the big screen.

Watch the Jersey trailer here