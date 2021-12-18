'Jersey': Shahid Kapoor Opens Up On Prepping For His Role; 'this One Has My BLOOD'

Actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to present the fruit of his two-and-a-half years worth of labour in the upcoming sports drama Jersey. Coindicing on New Year's eve, the movie pledges a dramatic depiction of the rise and fall of an ambitious player. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, the movie has already garnered major hype owing to its promising trailer and soulful soundtracks.

Set to play the role of a cricketer, the 40-year-old underwent intense and rigorous training on the field to master the shots. Sharing a glimpse into the same, the actor uploaded a video with a caption aptly summarizing his commitment to the venture.

Shahid Kapoor preps for his role in 'Jersey'

Taking to his Instagram on December 18, Shahid Kapoor shared a three-minute-long video chronicling his journey of prepping for the role of Arjun Raichand for the past two-and-a-half years. The video showed the actor practising day in and day out on the field despite experiencing pain and exhaustion. At one point, the actor bursts his lips open after being hit by a season ball during practice. The actor shared the video with the caption, ''This one has my BLOOD. #JerseyOfDreams''

Talking about the incident, producer Aman Gill commended the actor's grit to be back on the field after getting stitches for his lip injury. He said, ''We all know that Shahid is a perfectionist but what we saw that day was a display of true sportsman spirit by Shahid! He was back on the set after his stitches and we were all in awe of his passion for acting. He's given it his everything to bring the raw emotions of Arjun alive on screen and you'll be able to see it when you watch the film!"

More on Jersey

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Shahid Kapoor headlined film serves as the remake of the commercially successful and National award-winning Telugu film of the same name. The actor will essay the role of a retired cricketer, Arjun Raichand who goes through a tumultuous phase in his life as he contemplates returning to his lost passion, Cricket, for the sake of his family. The movie will grace the theatres on December 31 this year.

(With inputs from PR)

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor