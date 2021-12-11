'Jersey': Shahid Kapoor Pokes Fun At Mrunal As She Fumbles With Lines Ahead Of Promotions

Shahid Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Jersey, headed to social media to poke fun at his co-star Mrunal Thakur. The latter uploaded a blooper on Instagram, in which she was seen preparing for the film's promotions and fumbling along the way. Kapoor jokingly called her 'eloquent' with her words as he reshared her story on Instagram. The duo's film will get a theatrical release on December 31, 2021.

Shahid Kapoor pokes fun at Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur could have been struggling to get her line right in the video that she uploaded on her Instagram story on Saturday. She wrote, "This time I'm fully ready for Jersey promotions. @shahidkapoor are you?" Sharing the video, Kapoor sarcastically called her 'eloquent' with her words as he wrote, "Always knew you were so eloquent with your words and thoughts."

The duo was recently the talk of the town after their song Maiyya Mainu from the upcoming film released. The soul-stirring number saw Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's romance brewing and the music video kickstarts with an adorable conversation between the leading duo, in which Mrunal tells Shahid that she has spoken to her dad about their relationship. The video then cuts to various glimpses of their life together, giving fans a sneak peek into their relationship through the song. The video ends with the two tying the knot. The meaningful song was crooned by Sachet Tandon and was produced and composed by Sachet and Parampara. The number was loved by fans and followers and has received a whopping 21 Million views on YouTube.

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is the Hindi remake of the National award-winning Telugu film by the same name. Kapoor takes on the role of a loving father in the film and wishes to be looked up to by his son. Hence, he decides to follow his dreams and make something of his life. He plays the role of the former cricketer Arjun Raichand, who gets back on the field and returns to his lost passion. The films' goose-bump inducing trailer had fans super excited for the release of the film on December 31, 2021.

