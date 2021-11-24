'Jersey': Shahid Kapoor's New Poster Screams Promise; Celebrates 'triumph Of Human Spirit'

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jersey, alongside Mrunal Thakur. The actor has already begun promotions of the film and has released its first look. The actor recently fueled the fans' excitement about the film and unveiled a whole new poster of the upcoming sports drama.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid Kapoor recently posted a brand new poster of his upcoming sports drama. The poster saw Shahid in a seemingly vulnerable situation as he was shouting at a railway station. His messy hair and clothes hinted at his character Arjun Raichand's situation after his failure. The actor is currently celebrating the success and positive reviews of the movie's trailer and, in the caption, wrote, "Jersey the triumph of the human spirit!" The actor's fans showered him with love in the comment section.

Shahid Kapoor starter Jersey's trailer

Jersey is the official remake of Nani's 2019 Telugu film of the same name. The film was a critical and commercial success and also won a National Award. Ever since the makers dropped the official first look of Shahid, the buzz among the fans was sky-high. They recently fueled their anticipation by unveiling the promising trailer of the movie.

The official trailer of the upcoming film saw Shahid Kapoor in a whole new avatar, Arjun Raichand. Raichand, a failed cricketer in his thirties tries to keep his son and wife, played by Mrunal, happy. But, his financial conditions force him to steal from his own wife. To change his relationship with his son and become a role model for him, he contemplates returning to cricket and meeting his coach. Despite his wife's disbelief in him, Arjun proves himself again. The goose-bump inducing trailer promises a roller coaster of drama and emotions and also lets the audience witness the comeback of an ambitious player. The film will also see Shahid Kapoor's father and veteran star Pankaj Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is being bankrolled by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill. Parampara and Sachet are responsible for the film's powerful music score. The sports drama will hit the theatres on December 31.

