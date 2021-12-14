'Jersey': Shahid Starrer's New Song 'Baliye Re' Release Date Out; Check Film's New Poster

Shahid's next venture Jersey is the most awaited and anticipated film of the year, and a few days back its trailer was released which received a good response from the audience as well as critics.

Shahid recently took to his Instagram handle to share the new poster of the film along with the announcement of the release date of its next track Baliye Re.

Take a look at the post:

Shahid captioned the post, "Jersey's next track "Baliye Re" will be released tomorrow at 11 am". The song is sung by the popular husband-wife duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur. Fans too expressed their excitement about the film and the song in the comments section. A few fans also mentioned that the new poster is giving major Kabir Singh vibes. The song, Baliye Re will surely keep the audience hooked like all other tracks of Jersey.

Jersey and its release date:

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, the sports drama Jersey is an official remake of the Telugu film with the same title, starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath, with the Hindi remake directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. And as its release date is inching closer, netizens are all excited for the film and Shahid never fails to keep his fans updated with the latest happenings of his upcoming movie. Jersey is also awaited because Shahid Kapoor has raised the bar very high with his performance in Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s characters in the film display fresh perspectives and from the songs and trailer, it is clear that the film is going to showcase young romance, with the help of flashbacks.

Shahid portrays the role of an aspiring cricketer

Talking about Shahid's character in the film, the actor is strongly giving us Kabir Singh vibes with a similar sort of hairstyle and look but the way he is portraying a cricketer’s character will definitely leave the audience in an awe of him, considering how exceptional actor he is. The first-look poster of the film was unveiled earlier on November 22 and the film is going to hit the theatres at the end of this year on 31st December 2021.

IMAGE:INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR