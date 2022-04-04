'Jersey' Star Mrunal Thakur Talks About Struggles With Body Image Amid Online Trolling

Actor Mrunal Thakur, who is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated sports drama, Jersey, also starring Shahid Kapoor, recently got candid about dealing with body image issues amid online trolling. The 29-year-old actor rose to fame after entering the industry through small screen roles such as in Kumkum Bhagya and Har Yug Mein Ayega Ek Arjun. After appearing in the critically acclaimed venture Love Sonia, she went on to play important roles in big films like Dhamaka, Batla House and more.

Although the actor still has a long way to go in Bollywood, she has already captivated audiences through her charm and acting calibre. However, Thakur has also gotten a taste of the other side of fame and success after she was brutally targeted by online trolls over her pictures on social media. Nonetheless, the actor did not pull her punches while giving befitting replies to the internet trolls.

Mrunal Thakur on body image struggles amid online trolling

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 29-year-old actor opined that India still has a long way to go in order to 'normalise' and accept different body types. She also weighed in on the widely followed perception that one needs to have a 'perfect body' in order to go to a beach. However, that is not how the actor would want to "inspire girls out there."

She further talked about embracing insecurities such as 'celluloid' and feeling 'bloated'. Thakur stressed on the importance of being fit from within and not "necessarily have six-pack abs". Talking about her own struggle with body image amid facing brutal trolling on social media, the actor revealed that she needs to gather 'courage' in order to post a picture in a swimsuit on her Instagram, citing her body type.

Earlier in February this year, Mrunal Thakur faced harsh criticism after posting a video of her working out in the gym in her athleisure wear. Not taking the hurtful remarks lying down, Thakur gave a befitting reply to a troll who commented, ''Back is like…MATKAA (pot)'' by writing back, ''Thank you, Bhaiya Ji'' and ''Some pay for it, some have it naturally all we gotta do is flaunt buddy! You flaunt yours too".

Lastly, the actor, who will be seen playing the role of Shahid Kapoor's character's wife in Jersey, stated that she is 'comfortable' with her body and ended her statement by adding, ''I am just gearing up''.

(Image: @mrunalthakur/Instagram)