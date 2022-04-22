'Jersey' Twitter Review: Fans Say The Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'passes With Flying Colours'

The much-awaited sports drama film Jersey has finally been released in the theatres today. The film centres around the life of Arjun Talwar portrayed by Shahid Kapoor and the struggles he faces in his life. Ahead of its release, there was a massive buzz around the project, with the trailer and its songs garnering all the attention. As the film is out on the silver screens, several fans have taken to their Twitter handles to express their thoughts on it.

Jersey Twitter Review

As soon as the film was released, many fans and viewers took to their social media handles to share their thoughts and opinions on the film. Going as per the review the film is receiving a big thumbs up from the movie buffs with many applauding Shahid's praiseworthy performances, while others call it a 'masterpiece.'

Filmmaker Anand L Rai wrote "You are brilliant @shahidkapoor ! #Jersey is sheer emotion which penetrates into your heart. @mrunal0801 what a mature performance ! This is one of the most difficult portrayals of man woman relationship in recent times. Loved every moment of it & @gowtam19 you lived it up !!!"

Here take a look-

Another user wrote "#Jersey is a winner all the way. Absolutely loved it. This is what @shahidkapoor is capable of. He's extraordinary in every scene. His mature, restrained act deserves awards. Kudos to Shahid for pulling off Kabir n Arjun brilliantly and making them better than the originals. Wow."

Take a look-

Take a look at other netizens' reactions-

#Jersey

Will win your hearts and you will get emotionally connected to the movie 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

No violence like other films but yet an other masterpiece #ShahidKapoor 🛐#MrunalThakur ❣️ — Sai Kishore (@SaiKish94965527) April 21, 2022

Had a chance to watch jersey last night and wht a experience it has been. @shahidkapoor rocking as always and @mrunal0801 with her great acting. The film was awesome and meeting @mrunal0801 made it x10. You MUST watch it with your family!!! #Jersey #JerseyReview # — Asmi Karnik (@AsmiKarnik) April 21, 2022

#ShahidKapoor-starrer #Jersey passes with flying colours and sets the stage for a box office blockbuster! The film stands tall on emotions, love, drama, entertainment, and message! What a whole-packaged drama to witness! #JerseyHitsItOutOfThePark — Deep Prakash Pant (@deeppant2) April 21, 2022

Some people think KGF's storm is going on

Meanwhile #Jersey will come and go but all those people are going to be wrong because Jersey is the calm before the storm, this movie is going to be a BLOCKBUSTER 🔥💥🔥💥💥🔥💥 #ShahidKapoor



save this Tweet — H R Rabari (@HiraRabari77) April 21, 2022



More about Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

The sports drama revolves around the life of a former cricketer, who plans to return to the field at the age of 36 for his son's dreams and to prove his mettle. It is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title starring Nani in the titular role. After facing several delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic the film was postponed numerous times. Other notable actors in the film include Pankaj Kapur, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar as Kittu, Shishir Sharma, Geetika Mehandru, Rudrashish Majumdar and others.

