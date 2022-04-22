Last Updated:

'Jersey' Twitter Review: Fans Say The Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'passes With Flying Colours'

As the Shahid Kapoor starrer much-awaited film Jersey released, netizens took to their Twitter handles to share their thoughts on the film.

Jersey

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor


The much-awaited sports drama film Jersey has finally been released in the theatres today. The film centres around the life of Arjun Talwar portrayed by Shahid Kapoor and the struggles he faces in his life. Ahead of its release, there was a massive buzz around the project, with the trailer and its songs garnering all the attention. As the film is out on the silver screens, several fans have taken to their Twitter handles to express their thoughts on it.

Jersey Twitter Review

As soon as the film was released, many fans and viewers took to their social media handles to share their thoughts and opinions on the film. Going as per the review the film is receiving a big thumbs up from the movie buffs with many applauding Shahid's praiseworthy performances, while others call it a 'masterpiece.'

Filmmaker Anand L Rai wrote "You are brilliant @shahidkapoor  ! #Jersey is sheer emotion which penetrates into your heart. @mrunal0801  what a mature performance ! This is one of the most difficult portrayals of man woman relationship in recent times. Loved every moment of it & @gowtam19 you lived it up !!!"

Here take a look-

Another user wrote "#Jersey is a winner all the way. Absolutely loved it. This is what @shahidkapoor is capable of. He's extraordinary in every scene. His mature, restrained act deserves awards. Kudos to Shahid for pulling off Kabir n Arjun brilliantly and making them better than the originals. Wow."

Take a look-

Take a look at other netizens' reactions-

 

 

 

 


More about Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

The sports drama revolves around the life of a former cricketer, who plans to return to the field at the age of 36 for his son's dreams and to prove his mettle. It is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title starring Nani in the titular role. After facing several delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic the film was postponed numerous times. Other notable actors in the film include Pankaj Kapur, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar as Kittu, Shishir Sharma, Geetika Mehandru, Rudrashish Majumdar and others.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor

