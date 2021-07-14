Jhanak Shukla: Here Is What The 'Kal Ho Na Ho' Fame Child Artist Is Doing Now

Child actress Jhanak Shukla, who became extremely popular after her role of a robotic girl Karishma in the popular TV show Karishma Kaa Karishma and role of little Gia Kapur in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho has occupied a top spot in trends after one of her recent interviews surfaced online. The popular child actress, who is 25 years old now, spoke about "not earning anything" and "retiring at 25". Jhanak is the daughter of actress Supriya Shukla and documentary filmmaker Haril Shukla.

In a video for Brut India, Jhanak opened up about why she quit acting, despite playing several memorable roles in the early 2000s. "My retirement has already begun. My parents say that because I don't work as much. I chill. I make soaps. I roam. I write sometimes. And I've done my masters so I'm like, 'It's okay," she said. When asked if she gave up acting because she was fed up with it, Jhanak said, "I was not actually fed up of acting. I was 15 or 16 so I was like, 'I have to chill now.' Because during childhood I had worked a lot but also my parents, they made me take breaks in between. I used to even go to school on a regular basis and I did my homework and everything, it was fun but somewhere I missed a small part of my childhood. So. my parents were also like, 'Take a break now.' So, that's somewhere I lost track when it comes to acting."

On missing out on a normal life due to acting, Jhanak said, "I was an extrovert because I had a lot of exposure. Now, I’m the opposite. I’m very silent. After a point of time, I was like, ‘Okay, too many people approach me.’ I enjoyed that also. But, sometimes I felt I needed my space. Had I been acting now, I would actually mind, because I like walking on the streets. So, that would’ve been very difficult,”

Jhanak Shukla is now an archaeologist but that's not how she had planned her life. "When I was small, I had in my mind that when I will be 24, I will be earning a lot, I'll be married and settled. I am 25 and not earning anything. But my parents are very supportive," she said. Check out more from the interview here.

Jhanak Shukla's movies- A list of the child actors' projects

Apart from her remarkable performance as a robotic girl and Preity Zinta's younger sister Gia in Kal Ho Na Ho, She has also worked in popular TV Shows like Son Pari, Hatim, Gumrah and Malayali serial Aalipazham. In terms of movies, she has acted in Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante and One Night with the King, both of which released in 2006. Jhanak Shukla has a verified account on Instagram where she is quite active. She often shares some throwback videos of herself from the sets of Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karishma Kaa Karishma.

