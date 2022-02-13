'Jhund’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Teaser Of Film's First Song 'Aaya Ye Jhund Hai'; Watch

Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his sports drama Jhund, which is scheduled to get its theatrical release on March 4, 2022. The actor took to his social media accounts on Sunday and shares a glimpse of the film's upcoming song, Aaya Ye Jhund Hai. The song will release on February 14, 2022, and the teaser has made fans excited about it.

Amitabh Bachchan gives glimpse of Jhund's song Aaya Ye Jhund Hai

The actor took to his social media account to share a teaser of the first song from his upcoming film Jhund. The powerful taser promises some great beats and can't await for its release eagerly. The short clip Amitabh Bachchan posted saw a group of joys with cricket bats and sticks in their hand as they walked towards the camera in a huge group. The video does not feature Amitabh Bachchan, but fans hope the song does. The actor captioned the post, "Panga lene wale rote reh jayenge jab yeh #Jhund aayega aur sab ka dil jeetke jayega 😏❤ #AayaYeJhundHai song out tomorrow https://bit.ly/AayaYeJhundHai_Teaser…Releasing in cinemas on 4th March 2022"

T 4189 - Panga lene wale rote reh jayenge jab yeh #Jhund aayega aur sab ka dil jeetke jayega 😏❤#AayaYeJhundHai song out tomorrow https://t.co/Oc5Gdlj0jq



Releasing in cinemas on 4th March 2022. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 13, 2022

The teaser of the film was recently released and saw a group of youngsters creating music with the help of waste material in a playground. It was only in the second half of the teaser that Amitabh Bachchan entered the frame and was seen in a black sports jacket, with which he donned a shirt and black track pants. As soon as Bachchan turns to the camera, the group of children begins to follow him. The actor's uber-cool look grabbed the attention of several viewers, who can't wait to see the fan-favourite star on the big screen.

Apart from Jhund, the actor will also be seen in Runway 34, which will be helmed by Bollywood's Ajay Devgn. Devgn will also take on a role in the film alongside Bachchan, who will be joined by Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh and others on the big screen. The film recently wrapped up its shoot and is scheduled to release on April 29, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@nagraj_manjule