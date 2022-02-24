'Jhund': Amitabh Bachchan Shatters Glass In Fierce Avatar; 'After 53 Years And Age 80...'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming biographical sports drama, Jhund. Now, just days ahead of its premiere, the actor took to social media to unleash his macho avatar in a fierce photo. While doing so, Amitabh Bachchan also expressed that he has spent more than half a decade in the film industry, however, a few things haven't changed for him at all.

Amitabh Bachchan shatters glass with new avatar

In the new post, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen donning a black hoodie which is paired with matching comfy trousers, while spotless shoes and glasses on his face complete his entire look.

The Zanjeer star smashes glass with a fierce kick as the camera captures him. While sharing the new post, Amitabh Bachchan expressed how he's spent more than 50 years in the industry, however, the things that ensues for the word 'action' hasn't changed for him at all. He said, "After 53 years and age 80 .. there are some things that never change .. ACTION."

Take a look at the post:

As the new picture caught the attention of Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda, the family members were quick to appreciate the post.

Meanwhile, fans dropped a barrage of comments praising the veteran actor. While one said, "Bachchan ji always OP," another shared, "megastar of Bollywood the legend of Bollywood."

Check out the reactions below:

This comes just a day after Amitabh Bachchan revealed the trailer of his upcoming movie Jhund. Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, upcoming also movie stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie outlines the exemplary story of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer.

The upcoming biographical sports film is all set to hit the big screens on March 4. While revealing the trailer of Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan used a quirky tagline to brace his fans.

Check out the announcement below:

Apart from Jhund, Amitabh has a slew of projects in the pipeline. He will next share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. He also has Runway 34 and Goodbye lined up in his kitty.

