'Jhund' Box Office Day 1: Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Takes Slow Start Amid Other Releases

Sairat remains one of the most successful and talked-about regional films over the past decade. After working with newcomers in a Marathi love story, Nagaraj Manjule makes his Bollywood debut, Jhund with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and a film about a teacher and his efforts in trying to bring about a transformation in slum kids who have become a cause for concern.

The movie has been delayed for almost three years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and some legal issues for the makers. Despite the presence of a veteran like Big B, the film arrived with lesser buzz as compared to the recent releases. That seems to have played a part as the movie took a slow start at the box office.

Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund movie opening day box office collections

Jhund, as per a report on Box Office India, collected about Rs 1 crore on Friday. The figures were termed 'low' and the performance of the movie would depend on the response it would receive from areas outside of Maharashtra since the movie was expected to earn a majority of its collections from the state.

Apart from the low buzz, another factor that could have affected the collections was that there were multiple films that were doing well at the box office currently. Last week's releases like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Tamil film Valimai and Telugu movie Bheemla Nayak were still attracting footfalls.

Moreover, there was competition for Jhund in the form of The Batman, which was also released on the same day.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is said to earn around Rs 5 crore on Friday, and The Batman is said to have minted around Rs 6-7 crore, as per the report. This showed that there seemed to be more interest among audiences for the Alia Bhatt and Robert Pattinson-starrers.

Jhund plot, cast and crew

The movie has been written and directed by Nagaraj Manjule. The plot revolves around Big B's character seeing potential in slum kids, who had become a menace after indulging in crime and drugs, as he gets them enrolled for soccer training. He sticks by his decision, despite opposition from the college principal and ridicule from a section of society. The movie also stars Sairat leads Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan