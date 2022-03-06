'Jhund' Box Office, Day 2: Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Sports-based Drama Witnesses Growth

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amitabh Bachchan had three films that were released. The megastar witnessed the first direct Over-The-Top release of his career through Gulabo Sitabo, for which he received critical acclaim. However, his next film Chehre did not do wonders at the ticket windows.

Will Big B bounce back through his latest release Jhund? As per the collections on the first two days, the response seems to remain on the lower side. After a slow start on opening day, the movie witnessed growth on day 2.

Jhund Day 2 box office collections

Jhund had witnessed an opening of Rs 1.50 crore as per a report by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He had shared that the movie will need a 'miraculous growth' amid the positive reviews to cover 'lost ground.'

#Jhund Fri ₹ 1.50 cr… With glowing word of mouth, the film needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/fYigJ5RPw4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2022

The biographical sports drama grew on day 2. As per multiple reports, the movie earned in the Rs 2.25 crore to Rs 3 crore range on Day 2. Thus, the two-day total of the movie is likely to stand in the Rs 3.75 crore to Rs 4.50 crore range.

The worldwide collections for the film were Rs 2.75 crore on day 1, and the 2-day collections across the globe are likely to be around the Rs 7.50 crore- Rs 8 crore range.

Amid the release of The Batman and Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was released last week, and both the films doing well, it is possible that Jhund was not the first choice among moviegoers. The collections of Tamil film Valimai and Telugu movie Bheemla Nayak could also play a factor in the collections for Jhund.

Jhund movie plot, cast, and crew

The film faced numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had some legal issues to sort too. The plot of the movie revolves around Vijay Borade, a professor who encourages a group of troublemaking slum kids to take up soccer and bring a transformation in their lives amid objections from people around them.

The movie has been written and directed by Nagaraj Manjule.

Manjule, in an interview with PTI, raved about Amitabh Bachchan saying, "His films have had a huge influence on me, the start of my love for cinema. In my growing up years, till the time I was in tenth standard-- before I failed and moved away from cinema-he was my world. I was such a big Bachchan fan that there's no film of his that I would have missed watching."

About Bachchan's Satte Pe Satta, he said, "I would have watched the film minimum 50 times in those days just for that sequence and return home or sometimes only go to watch that sequence! Such was his influence on me. I would watch three-four film shows of his, in a single day!"

"Main itna bada deewana tha (I was such a huge fan). I would copy his style, tie my shirt in knots like him from 'Deewaar' and go to school. I would often get punished too, but never stopped. Basically, main apne aapko Bachchan samjhta tha (I thought I was Bachchan) and would roam around like him, mouthing his dialogues," he added.

On collaboration with Big B for Jhund, the director said, "I was careful that this was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. Someone whose work you have seen only on the screen and now you get a chance to collaborate, that was huge. I lived every moment with him, every second of working with Bachchan sir was precious".

Manjule's Sairat stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru are also a part of the cast.