'Jhund' Box Office, Day 3: Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Sees Growth; Overall Collection Low

The box office has witnessed a turnaround since last week with movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi in Hindi, Valimai in Tamil, Bheemla Nayak in Telugu, Bheeshma Parvam in Malayalam and Hollywood's The Batman putting up good figures. Amid the impressive figures, the performance of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund has not been something to boast about.

The film opened on a slow note, and the collections witnessed a growth over the weekend to put up a decent performance. However, the overall collections of Rs 6.50 crore -7 crore are unimpressive.

Jhund box office Day 3 collections

Jhund, as per a report by Filmibeat, earned Rs 2.80 crore on its third day at the box office, according to the early estimates of the collections. The movie has minted Rs 1.50 crore on opening day, and grew to Rs 2.10 crore on Saturday. The movie's overall 3-day tally stands at Rs 6.40 crore.

#Jhund improves in #Mumbai and parts of #Maharashtra on Day 2, but the numbers in some circuits - especially #NorthIndia - are below the mark… Biz needs to multiply on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total… Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 3.60 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/4LZlQYyGa6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2022

The worldwide collections of the movie after two days was around Rs 7.50-8 crore. After the Sunday figures, the overall collections of the Nagaraj Manjule-starrer is thus likely to be in the Rs 10-12 crore range.

The factors that seem to have affected the box office for Jhund might have been the low buzz surrounding the release, which had been delayed multiple times due to COVID-19 and legal issues. The fact that Gangubai Kathiawadi has emerged as the frontrunner among Bollywood audiences, earning Rs 8.20 crore on Saturday, has not helped matters for Jhund. The response to The Batman, Valimai, Bheemla Nayak, and Bheeshma Parvam could have affected the prospects of the movie in different parts of the country.

The only positive return for the film was that it had done better than Big B's last film Chehre, which had minted Rs 2.50 crore at the ticket windows last year.

Nagaraj Manjule makes his Bollywood debut with Jhund

Accomplished Marathi filmmaker Nagaraj Manjule marked his Bollywood debut with Jhund. He had shared in an interview with PTI that he was a huge Amitabh Bachchan fan, watching his films in theatres multiple times, and copying his style during his younger days. He called it a 'once in a lifetime opportunity.'

The megastar stars in the role of a professor, who inspires rogue slum kids to take up football to change their lives. His character is inspired by Vijay Borade, the person responsible for Slum Soccer School since 2001.