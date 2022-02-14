'Jhund’ Song 'Aaya Ye Jhund Hai' Introduces Fans To Amitabh Bachchan And His Squad; Watch

Fans are currently awaiting the release of Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming sports drama Jhund, which will hit the big screen on March 4, 2022. The makers of the film treated fans with the first song from the film titled Aaya Ye Jhund Hai. The lyrical music video gives fans a glimpse into Amitabh Bachchan's character and also introduces them to his gang of youngsters.

Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund song out

The song released on Monday gave fans a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan and his squad. Crooned by Atul Gogavale, the lyrics of the song were penned down by Ajay-Atul. The song sees a group of young boys and girls walking towards a field in a huge group, as Bachchan awaits them. The upbeat song grabbed the attention of fans, who are eager for the film's release on March 4.

Listen to Aaya Ye Jhund Hai here-

The teaser of Jhund was recently released by actor-director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. The clip began with a group of youngsters creating music with waste material in a playground. It was after this that Big B himself entered the frame in a sports jacket, which he wore over a simple shirt and track pants. The upcoming film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of an NGO called Slum Soccer. The film will see Amitabh Bachchan take on the lead role, and will also star Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

Watch the Jhund teaser here-

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

Apart from his role in 'Jhund', the actor will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's directorial 'Runway 34'. The film will star Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh and others. The film recently wrapped up its shoot and is scheduled to release on April 29, 2022. He will also be seen in Goodbye, in which he will take on a role alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film will be directed by Vikas Bahl and is touted to revolve around a father-daughter story.

Image: Instagram/@tseries.official, @amitabhbachchan