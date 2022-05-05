'Jhund': Supreme Court Gives Go Ahead To OTT Release Of Amitabh Bachchan Starrer

The Supreme Court has cleared the OTT release of Amitabh Bachchan's sports drama Jhund, days after Telangana High Court passed an order staying the proposed release. A bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and AS Bopanna stayed the 'interim order of status quo' passed by the Telangana High Court on April 29, stating that the impugned order is clearly against the 'balance of convenience.'

Supreme Court gives a go-ahead to OTT release of Jhund

According to Live Law, the bench maintained, "Prima facie appears that the Impugned Order is clearly against the balance of convenience. The HC has overlooked the principles with regard to grant of interim relief. In any case, claim if any of the Respondent is a money claim. The Impugned Order shall remain stayed."

The bench has also posted the petition for disposal to May 12, issuing a notice to filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar. This comes after a single bench of Justice P Sri Sudha passed the interim order on a petition filed by the Hyderabad-based filmmaker, who alleged copyright violation by the makers of Jhund.

“Let the status quo be maintained by both the parties till the next hearing of the matter i.e. 8th June 2022," the High Court order stated. The CJI later allowed an urgent listing for today, May 5 as the movie was slated to premiere on OTT on May 6.

Kumar had earlier sought an injunction against the film's theatrical release, alleging that the filmmakers 'breached the terms of the settlement' in an earlier case against them. The Trial Court had however refused his plea and allowed the film to hit theatres on March 4, 2022.

Based on the life and work of a coach, Vijay Barse, Jhund also stars, Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru and Ankush Gedam in pivotal roles. It has been written and directed by Nagraj Manjule.

