'Jhund': Trailer Of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Gives Glimpse Of His Notorious Gang; Watch

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming sports drama Jhund, which is scheduled to get its theatrical release on March 4, 2022. The makers of the film, on Wednesday, unveiled an exciting trailer sharing a glimpse of the film.

Jhund trailer released

Jhund trailer shows Amitabh Bachchan's character Vijay Barse rallying street children to form a football team. His character sees potential for growth in the group of youngsters, which no one else can see. The long video clip offers an intriguing peek of Vijay's obstacles to help the children form a 'team'. It also shows the viewers how it is not only the children or family at fault, but also the society is responsible for contributing to the destruction of the youth.

The biographical sports drama is based on the life journey of Vijay, who is the founder of Slum Soccer, an organisation that uplifts underprivileged children through football. The film was announced in February 2019 and it was initially slated for release in theatres on May 8, 2020, however, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film is helmed by acclaimed Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, who has hit films like Fandry and Sairat under his credits. Jhund also stars Sairat actors Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles. It marks the actor's second collaboration with Manjule, having previously worked together in Sairat.

