Jhund Twitter Review: Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Gets Positive Response From Netizens

Amitabh Bachchan recently wowed the audience with his uber-cool sports avatar in the latest film Jhund. The sports drama follows the real-life story of Vijay Barse, who founded the NGO, Slum Soccer. Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role of the football coach and has seemingly won hearts.

The Nagraj Manjule directorial's trailer and songs created a buzz among fans beforehand. Earlier, South star Dhanush was seemingly out of words when he shared his review of the movie. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan left the theatre in tears claiming the film was everything he learned in the past two-to-three decades in the industry. While the film recently hit the theatres, here is how netizens are reacting to this Amitabh Bachchan starrer.

Jhund Twitter review

Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from netizens for the latest sports drama Jhund. Many shared their reviews of the movie and urged people to watch it in theatres. A Twitter user was seemingly in awe of Nagraj Manjule's direction.

The user wrote, "It was memorable one for me to watch Jhund on special screening! @Nagrajmanjule Anna You nailed it again! Every piece of your art in this movie keeps me motivated! Especially that background work do more justice with everyone on the screen. Much appreciated."

It was memorable one for me to watch #Jhund on special screening! @Nagrajmanjule Anna You nailed it again! Every piece of your art in this movie keeps me motivated! Especially that background work do more justice with everyone on the screen.

Much appreciated 👏👏 — Rahul Patil (@iRahul23) March 3, 2022

Another user asked people to go watch the film and promised them the movie will not disappoint. The user called the film entertaining, relevant and engaging. The user wrote, "Do go and see it if time permits. Trust me, you won't be disappointed. It's relevant, entertaining, engaging and at times, even thrilling. Not the one to recommend films, but give this one a try, you may enjoy it if sport-drama's excite you."

A user mentioned some heart touching things about Jhund and wrote, "The best thing about Jhund is the simple nuances that we miss in regular films and pay offs that we don't get to see in high end commercial films get priority." "Realistic nature of the writing and scenes make the film believable too," the user added. Here are more reviews by netizens.

Guys, #Jhund is releasing tomorrow. Do go and see it if time permits. Trust me, you won't be disappointed. It's relevant, entertaining, engaging and at times, even thrilling. Not the one to recommend films, but give this one a try, you may enjoy it if sport-drama's excite you — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) March 3, 2022

The best thing about #Jhund is the simple nuances that we miss in regular films and pay offs that we don't get to see in high end commercial films get priority. Realistic nature of the writing and scenes make the film believable too. pic.twitter.com/Kb9VdYXMFN — Survi (@PavanSurvi) March 4, 2022

Jhund reviews are positive till now. People giving 4-5 stars + Amitabh Bachchan + football



A must watch film surely 💪 — Tushar (@TusharJT04) March 4, 2022

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan