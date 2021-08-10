Jiah Khan Death Case: CBI Court Holds 1st Hearing; Says 'will Hear Arguments On Aug 21'

On Tuesday, the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court held its first hearing of the abetment of suicide case against Bollywood actor Suraj Pancholi over the death of actor Jiah Khan. On the first day of the hearing, the CBI court was informed that both the CBI and Pancholi had argued before the earlier court on a plea filed by the central agency seeking further examination of some evidence. The court said that since it was required to decide on the plea, it will hear the arguments afresh by both parties on August 21.

Earlier on July 39, Jiah Khan's death case was transferred to a special CBI court. Jiah Khan was found hanging at her residence in 2013. Her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was allegedly named in her suicide note. Later, he was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide and then released on bail while the trial continued against him in the Sessions Court.

'Jiah will get justice': Mother Rabia Khan

Keeping faith in the Indian Judiciary even after eight years of her daughter's mysterious death, Rabia Khan said that she respected the court's decision. "I am quite positive about CBI. I hope Maharashtra police gives them the evidence and they send it for forensic analysis," she said, reiterating that the truth will come out. "My daughter was innocent, she had no fault, and it is beyond reasonable doubts that she was killed. I am waiting for justice, and I am very positive that Jiah will get justice."

The country was shocked when the actor starred in blockbusters like Ghajini and Houseful was found dead at her Juhu residence in mysterious circumstances in June 2013. She had allegedly left behind a six-page letter, found by her sister days after her death. The letter was allegedly addressed to actor Suraj Pancholi.

She had written in the widely documented letter, "I am broken inside. You may not have known this, but you affected me deeply to a point where I lost myself in loving you. Yet you tortured me every day," and went, "you shattered my dreams. I feel dead inside.. The pain you have caused me every day has destroyed every bit of me, destroyed my soul. I can’t eat or sleep or think or function. I am running away from everything. The career is not even worth it anymore. So, I am kissing my 10-year career and dreams goodbye."

After the letter was recovered, Jiah's mother alleged that her death was a murder and not a suicide, and soon after, Suraj Pancholi was taken into custody. He was, however, released after a month. Investigations in 2013 and by the CBI in 2016 concluded Khan’s death was suicide by hanging. In December 2019, the CBI made an application before the sessions court, in which it expressed its plan of conducting a further probe into the matter. For the same, it sought to send certain articles for the forensic analysis again- including the dupatta allegedly used by Jiah. The sessions court, back then, had heard arguments of both sides, and it is likely to be heard again by the special CBI court.

