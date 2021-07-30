Jiah Khan Death Case Trial Transferred To Spl CBI Court; Mother Rabia Positive For Justice

In a big breakthrough in the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Jiah Khan, the trial in the case has been transferred to a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday. Jiah Khan was found hanging at her residence in 2013. Her then boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi, who was allegedly named in her suicide note, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide and then released on bail, while the trial continued against him in the Sessions Court. While hearing the matter, the sessions court on Friday ordered the transfer of the case to a special CBI court.

'Jiah will get justice': Actor's mother Rabia Khan

Keeping faith in the Indian Judiciary even after eight years of her daughter's mysterious death, Rabia Khan said that she respected the decision of the court. "I am quite positive about CBI. I hope Maharashtra police gives them the evidence and they send it for forensic analysis," she said, reiterating that the truth will come out. "My daughter was innocent, she had no fault, and it is beyond reasonable doubts that she was killed. I am waiting for justice and I am very positive that Jiah will get justice," she added.

The country was shocked when the actor starring in blockbusters like Ghajini and Houseful was found dead at her Juhu residence in mysterious circumstances in June 2013. She had allegedly left behind a six-page letter, found by her sister days after, which was allegedly addressed to actor Suraj Pancholi in which she had beared open her miseries.

She had written in the widely documented letter, "I am broken inside. You may not have known this but you affected me deeply to a point where I lost myself in loving you. Yet you tortured me every day," and went, "you shattered my dreams. I feel dead inside." She had added, "The pain you have caused me every day has destroyed every bit of me, destroyed my soul. I can’t eat or sleep or think or function. I am running away from everything. The career is not even worth it anymore. So, I am kissing my 10-year career and dreams goodbye."

After the letter was recovered, Jiah's mother had alleged that her death was a murder and not a suicide, and soon after Suraj Pancholi was taken into custody. He was, however, released after a month. Investigations in 2013 and by the CBI in 2016 concluded Khan’s death was suicide by hanging. In December 2019, the CBI made an application before the sessions court, in which it expressed its plan of conducting a further probe into the matter. For the same, it sought to send certain articles for the forensic analysis again- including the dupatta allegedly used by Jiah. The sessions court, back then, had heard arguments of both sides, and it is likely to be heard again by the special CBI court.

