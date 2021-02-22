Jiah Khan's Birth Anniversary: When Netizens Fondly Remembered The 'Ghajini' Actor

On late actress Jiya Khan's birth anniversary on February 20, netizens took to social media to demand justice for the Nishabd star. Khan allegedly died of suicide at her residence in Mumbai in 2013. She was 25 then. Her rumoured boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was charged with a case of abetment to Khan's suicide. Khan's fans remembered the actress on her birth anniversary and took to social media to express the same.

Also Read DeMar DeRozan Mourns Father Frank's Expiry In Heartfelt Past, NBA Community Pays Tributes

Also Read Novak Djokovic Creates Another Controversy Involving Photographers At Australian Open 2021

Jiah Khan's birth anniversary: Netizens take to social media

Khan's fans stated how her death case was still a mystery and sadly mentioned that she might not get justice. Many others also posted heartfelt posts and added how much they missed her and how she was a brave, talented and independent girl who managed to win the hearts of so many people. They further added how she will remain in their hearts forever and stated how they will stand by her family.

Some of her fans took to Twitter and posted how she was brave enough to fight against the injustice in the movie industry and urged the other fans to make her birth anniversary a memorable one. One of the fans even added how she was a beautiful soul and until her culprits were punished, her friends and family will not be able to live a normal and peaceful life. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Jiah Khan’s birth anniversary.

Happy Birthday Beautiful Soul..



May this Day be full of Love, Joy & Blessings !



Happy Birthday Jiah Khan

We miss you#JiahKhan#JiahDay — Lovepreetkaur21 (@Lovepreetkaur26) February 20, 2021

Happy birthday to late @jiahkhan Jiah Khan' murder is still a mystery in Bollywood .She never get justice like #SushantSinghRajput and i don't think she will 😔#JiahKhan#HappyBirthdayJiahKhan pic.twitter.com/sZdxT5oy2X — Ankush Meena (@im_meenankush) February 20, 2021

Happy Birthday #jiahkhan

May god comfort your soul

And strengthen your mom to fight through this.



Happy Birthday Jiah Khan pic.twitter.com/4zcNODncTj — Aisha Jabeen (@AishaJabeen17) February 20, 2021

For Our Beloved Jiah, Happy Birthday #JiahKhan, we will miss you & always be stand with your family, we want justice for both @JiahKhanJustice @JiahKhanJustice #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/S9sqrjo6Fm — @therealpshraddha_ (@iamshraddhapanj) February 20, 2021

#JiahKhan

Happy Birthday to you with a very sweet smile, you may have taken a new birth pic.twitter.com/qHgJRzmh5E — Mounika (@Mounika680) February 20, 2021

HappyBirthday Jiah Khan , we stand with your family pic.twitter.com/8X5p1dYxWF — Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) February 19, 2021

Hope you get your justice someday sooner ! #JiahKhan — Anky (@Krasnopol90) February 20, 2021

Jiah Khan was first seen in the movie Nishabd in which she was seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the role of a teenager who was full of life having no worries and attachments. The actor was loved in her debut role and even received a popular award for her spectacular performance. Jiah Khan was then seen in the movie Ghajini in which she essayed the role of a medical student who was investigating a medical case of the character Sanjay Singhania. Later on, she was seen in the movie Housefull which was the last movie before Jiah Khan’s suicide.

Also Read Dana White Targets Ariel Helwani While Reacting To Gina Carano’s The Mandalorian Dismissal

Also Read Wasim Jaffer Ignores Recent Controversy, Has Epic Reply To Harbhajan Singh's Birthday Wish

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.