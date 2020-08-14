Jiah Khan's Mother Bats For CBI Inquiry In Sushant's Case; Details Dark Side Of Bollywood

Late actor Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya Khan has joined Republic Media Network's global campaign demanding an investigation into the recent death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Speaking on an exclusive interview, she highlighted the similarities between Sushant and Jiah's death. Jiah Khan's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her Mumbai apartment in 2013. Even though she had named actor Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj Pancholi in her suicide note as the person responsible for her dreadful action, the police let him go on bail.

Expressing distress over the unfortunate demise of Sushant, she asserted the police to be complacent. This statement from her comes at the backdrop of widespread similar claims miring the probe in controversy, ranging from not even filing an FIR till now to allegedly destroying evidence and even scuppering the probe under political pressure.

Rabiya further alleged that Bollywood icons and politicians are trying to nullify the probe.

"It's shocking. It has taken our sleep and shaken our souls. There are so many similarities and the police are not doing anything. Both were killed in a very similar manner. Police are complacent. The Bollywood icons and politicians have raised the voie and have suppressed the police and pressurised them to not investigate," she said

'Dark side of Bollywood'

Furthermore, she accused the industry of creating fake mental illness stories, highlighting the dark side of Bollywood.

"They create mental stress on our children and after killing them they create syndicate media, with Mahesh Bhatt as the anchor to endorse the suicide story. My daughter and Sushant knew the dark side of the industry. The dark side of Bollywood, these nepotism kids," she said.

Rabiya has previously alleged that Bollywood actor Salman Khan has protected Sooraj Pancholi and ensured that he is let go scot-free despite a damning confession by her deceased daughter. Earlier too Jiah Khan’s mother Rabiya Khan had drawn parallels between the death of her daughter and Sushant Singh Rajput saying, "Looking at the photographs and circumstances, it looks very similar to my daughter’s death, but if the police is under pressure then a homicide begins to look like a suicide”. Rabiya had also observed that Rhea Chakraborty looked 'extremely manipulative' and accused her of being groomed by 'someone' to make Sushant believe that there was something wrong with him mentally.

Nation unites to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

The Centre on Thursday has asked for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV, highlights that two cases on the same issue were not pending in two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) anymore.

The nation has united to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and rejected all attempts to cover up his death. Many questions remain unanswered as Republic Media Network continues to expose glaring loopholes in the investigation.

#CBIForSSR is the longest-running campaign of 2020 and the top trend on social media with 10,61,554 tweets and counting. So far,1,18,558 missed calls and 1,00,812 WhatsApp texts have been received as well.

