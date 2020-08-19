Jiah Khan’s Mother Thanks Judiciary As Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe In Sushant Case

As the Supreme Court allowed a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on Wednesday, late actress Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan expressed gratitude to the Indian judiciary for upholding millions of voices that seek justice for the Sushant. Rabia Khan, who had earlier revealed that her daughter Jiah and Sushant were ‘killed similarly’ and demanded CBI investigation, was pleased to hear that the apex court ruled out in favour of the late actor’s fans and family.

She congratulated the people for their campaign #CBIforSSR and relentless efforts in getting justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. She also hailed Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, calling him a ‘real hero’ for his efforts in amplifying the nation’s voice. Rabia Khan also thanked Ishkaran Bhandari, Subramanian Swamy and Kangana Ranaut.

“The privilege of freedom has been restored through the verdict. My heartiest congratulations to Republic channel and Arnab Goswami, he is our real hero. I also congratulate advocate Ishkaran Bhandari, Swami who fought like generals. My thanks to Kangana Ranaut for exposing the darkness of Bollywood. I believe that this time justice will prevail,” Jiah Khan's mother said in a video.

Bollywood actress Jiah Khan's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her Mumbai apartment in 2013. Even though she had named actor Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj Pancholi in her suicide note as the person responsible for her dreadful action, the police let him go on bail.

SC allows CBI probe in Sushant’s case

In a breaking development amid the global and relentless #CBIForSSR campaign, the Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict giving nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Maharashtra Government has refused the option to challenge the order pronounced by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

