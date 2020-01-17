Jiiva: All You Need To Know About The Actor Who Plays K Srikkanth In '83

Tamil actor Jiiva who is known for his films Ko, Kavalai Vendam, and Kattradhu Tamizh will be making his Bollywood debut with the movie 83. Ranveer recently shared the look of actor Jiiva as the former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth. He was strokeplay sensation of the Indian cricket team during the 80s. Take a look at the bio of the Tamil actor Jiiva who is all set to play the south Indian cricketer K.Srikkanth in the film.

Who is Tamil actor Jiiva?

Jiiva or Amar B. Choudary is an Indian actor working predominantly in Tamil cinemas. He is the youngest son of independent producer R. B. Choudary. Jiiva started his acting career as a child actor in movies during 1991 working in the films produced by his father. Jiiva debuted in the Tamil industry with the movie Aasai Aasaiyai. Jiiva has also been awarded the prestigious award at the Cyprus International Film Festival for his movie Raam. His movies like E, Katradhu Tamizh, Siva Manasula Sakthi, Ko, Nanban, Neethaane En Ponvasantham and Endrendrum Punnagai are considered to be amongst his successful films. For the year 2020, he has four movies lined up including his Bollywood debut with 83. Rest of the films releasing this year includes Seeru, Gypsy, and Kalathil Santhipom.

All about Tamil actor Jiiva

Producer Madhu Mantena, in an interview to a daily, revealed that Jiiva is his favourite actor in Tamil ever since he saw the movie KO. He would be portraying K. Srikkanth who is regarded as the top scorer of the ’83 World Cup Final. Jiiva shredded 7 kilos for his look in the film. Reportedly Jiiva has been training under cricketer Chandu Border and he has also seen several videos of the cricketer to understand his nuances of batting and bowling. Jiiva mentioned in an interview that he is an avid cricket fan himself and could not resist when he got the opportunity to play ace cricketer K. Srikkanth.

Jiiva also practised under the guidance of K. Srikkanth for two months as well. The actor started his training along with the whole squad of 83 in Dharamshala. Even Kapil Dev was seen guiding the whole team of actors to help them bring out the 83's World cup cricket team to life. Jiiva will be enacting India's swashbuckling opener, Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Coincidentally, Jiiva himself plays from the Tamil film industry during the Celebrity Cricket League.

