Jijaji Chhat Par Hai Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Jijaji Chhat Par Hai is an Indian Hindi TV series airing on Sony SAB TV channel at 10:00 pm from Monday to Friday. The show is also available for streaming on Sony Liv application. The show is a story of Elaichi, a quintessential girl next door, the head of the household and lehenga shop owner, Murari Bansal and their helpless tenant, Pancham.

Jijaji Chhat Par Hai Cast:

Hiba Nawab as Elaichi Bansal

Hiba Nawab plays the role of Elaichi Bansal who is Murari's daughter and Pancham's wife. She is a free-spirited, stubborn yet fun-loving girl. She failed in 11th standard during school for four times and lastly passed the examination in her fifth attempt. She loves Pancham and is secretly married to him about which only she, her grandmother, Pancham, Sunita and Pintu know. Her catchphrase is Life me tante ho rakhe hain.

Nikhil Khurana as Pancham

Nikhil Khurana plays the character as Pancham Khurana/Sanjana Kohli aka Sanju, Elaichi's husband. He is a small towner from Agra, who wants to become a music director. He lives at Murari's shop and lives on rent in his Barsati which makes him fall in love with Elaichi. He is very calm and cool most of the times. He is secretly married to Elaichi. After he is thrown out of Murari's shop, he returns as a girl named Sanjana and starts working as Sanjana at Murari’s shop.

Anup Upadhyay as Murari Bansal

Anup Upadhyay is playing the role of Murari Bansal who owns a lehenga shop at Chandni Chowk and is a father of Elaichi. He is an insecure and grumpy father. He has an old Delhi accent and always seen engaged in gossips with Chhote, Lotey and Khasote at his saloon. He constantly bullies Pancham to keep him in check. His character is shown to deeply care for Pancham like his son. He is unaware of Elaichi's marriage to Pancham. He is known for his dialogue Baat Kar Ria Hai Bekaar Ki.

