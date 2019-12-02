Jim Sarbh Reveals Genre That He Finds Most Challenging In Films, Shares Acting Process

Jim Sarbh made his entry in Bollywood with a negative role in Neerja and was praised for his portrayal of a vile person. He later went on to prove his acting abilities in several roles which were offered to him. His roles in Padmaavat and Sanju were some of his most notable performances.

Jim Sarbh says he wants to do lead roles in movies

Speaking to a global news agency, the actor said that he would love to do a lead role. He would also be interested in doing a comedy film or a thriller film. He further added that he would love to do a good comedy film as it is one of the hardest genres in acting. He says comedy is all about timing and everyone including the director, actor and editor need to be in perfect synchrony.

The actor when asked on his past projects and how they have impacted him, he said that no role, in particular, has affected or shaped him as an actor. He says everything has had a contribution in making him a good actor and that he finds inspiration in little things. He further added that the quality of attention and understanding a moment is what defines an actor.

On picking his roles the actor said he tries to look out for different things depending on the project. He added, that he looks for interesting scripts or sometimes directors he would like to work with. He further added that working on international production helped him grow as an actor in many ways. He said that the process moulded him and has sculpted him into the actor that he is today. He says he expects to grow with more such projects in the films which may come.

