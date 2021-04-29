Jimmy Shergill And 35 Crew Members Of 'Your Honor' Booked For Breaking COVID-19 Norms

India is facing a deadly second wave of novel coronavirus as new cases and deaths are being registered every day in high numbers. Several states across the nation have gone into lockdown or are imposing strict curfew rules. Recently, actor Jimmy Shergill and national award-winning director Eeshwar Nivas among the 35 crew members were booked for violating COVID-19 norms while shooting for the web series, Your Honor, in Punjab's Ludhiana.

Jimmy Shergil will be appearing as a judge in the second season of Your Honor which is an adaptation of an Israeli web series of the same name. It was reported that on Tuesday night Jimmy Shergill, Eeshwar Nivas along 35 crew members were booked by Ludhiana police. ANI confirmed the news on Wednesday on Twitter which read, "Punjab: Actor Jimmy Shergill, director Eeshwar Nivas & 35 others have been booked for violating COVID-induced curfew while shooting for a web series in Ludhiana last night".

According to Hindustan Times, Jimmy Sheirgill was shooting for Your Honour at Arya Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana at 8 pm, 2 hours past curfew, along with 150 crew members. A strict curfew has been imposed in Punjab from 6 pm to 5 am in Punjab to curb the spread of the pandemic. Director Eeshwar Nivas and crew members Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh were arrested and later granted bail.

Ludhiana Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Varyam Singh, told ANI that Jimmy and his crew members of the show did not follow the Covid-19 rules and regulations while shooting at the venue. He added that they found more people when they reached the location after they were notified about the same and a case was later filed. ACP said in the statement, "A case has been registered against the actor Jimmy Shergill. He only had the permission to shoot the film till 8:00 pm but a case of violating COVID-19 guidelines has been registered against him".

According to Hindustan Times, the crew had received permission to shoot at school by Ludhiana commissioner of police Rakesh Agarwal. The school principal Rajender Kumar told HT that they allowed the crew to shoot for the series after they got permission from the commissioner of police. He added that the production team was given permission for 10 days between April 23 and May 2 and they have been shooting at different places on the campus. He said they told them to abide by the Covid-19 protocol and the shoot was on in the prayer ground which has a capacity for 800 people.

