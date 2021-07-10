Jimmy Shergill On Flouting COVID Norms: 'It Was Blown Out Of Proportion'

Jimmy Shergill who was booked in April along with his team for flouting COVID-19 protocols while shooting for his new web series, Your Honor 2, in an interview said that the issue was ‘blown out of proportion.’

The actor’s team was shooting in Ludhiana and they were accused of breaking the lockdown guidelines laid by the state of Punjab. Hence, they were booked by Ludhiana Police, at a time when the COVID-19 second wave was surging in India. Along with Jimmy, Your Honor 2 director E Niwas, was also booked when they were shooting in a private school for the web series

Jimmy Shergill on violating COVID norms

Speaking of it for the first time, the 'Mohabbatein' actor said, that the matter was ‘blown out of proportion’. The actor who is currently promoting his movie ‘Collar bomb’ said, that the whole team was following the protocol in place and he doesn't think anyone would break a rule knowing that the world is bracing through a pandemic.

The Collar Bomb actor also revealed that he was not allowed to talk about the incident at the time. He explained, that people make more careful and less complacent after the incident and that's a positive impact of the incident.

Talking about his upcoming release, he said that the movie, Collar Bomb is set around the life of a popular cop Manoj Hesi, played by Jimmy. In the movie, as the twist arrives he is made to commit a lot of crimes under the pressure of a suicide bomber, who threatens Manoj to blow up a school. He stars in the film alongside Sparsh Shrivastav, Asha Negi and Rajshri Deshpande.





Describing the film, the actor said, the plot of the movie is a race against time, as a live bomb is placed around the neck of an actor, who is continuously making the move; therefore, the film is named Collar Bomb. Different twists and turns in the movie will lead to a lot of action and thrill, which the actor believes will be loved by the audience. He said that the entire team has worked very hard to make the film look big on screen and he thinks that is visible in the promo itself. People watch theatrical films anywhere and everywhere, once they are hooked, they will watch a film while travelling, on their phones, and that doesn't take anything away from the movie. The makers of the movie wanted the audience to have the big screen experience and have thus made it in a similar fashion. He said, he will definitely persuade people to watch it.

Jimmy Shergill's movies

Shergill is known for his performances in several movies, including, Happy Bhaag Jayegi, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, A Wednesday, Special 26 etc.



(Image: Jimmy Shergill's Instagram)

