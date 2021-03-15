Jisshu Sengupta's Birthday: His Memorable Bollywood Roles, From 'Piku' To 'Manikarnika'

Actor, producer and television presenter Jisshu Sengupta is known for his works in Bengali and a few Hindi and Telugu films. The actor made his acting debut with the Bengali TV series Mahaprabhu in 1999. Since then he has worked as an actor and produced several films. The list of Jisshu Sengupta's movies in Hindi-language includes Barfi!, Mardaani, and Shakuntala Devi. On his birthday, here are the top seven Jisshu Sengupta's Bollywood movies to binge-watch.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero

Jisshu Sengupta played the role of Sisir Bose in 2005's film Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero. The film was directed by Shyam Benegal and came out on May 13, 2005. The five-hour-long drama portrays the important role of Subhash Chandra Bose in India's freedom struggle after resigning from the presidential post of Indian National Congress.

Barfi!

Anurag Basu directorial Barfi! is the story of a deaf and dumb boy, Barfi who falls in love with Shruti. Shruti, who is already engaged, leaves Barfi who then forms a special bond with Jhilmil, a girl with autism. Jisshu Sengupta played the role of Ranjeet Sengupta, Shruti's husband. This award-winning film cast Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles.

Mardaani

The action/thriller starring Rani Mukerji as Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy who uncovers a Delhi-based child trafficking cartel. Jisshu played the role of Shivani's husband Dr. Bikram Roy in the movie. The film was directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

Piku

Jisshu Sengupta received applauds for his role in Shoojit Sircar's directorial Piku. Jisshu, who played the role of Deepika and Irrfan's friend Syed, managed to catch much attention from the audience. The film also cast Amitabh Bachchan who played the role of Bashkor Banerjee.

Manikarnika

Sengupta was seen playing Rani Lakshmibai's husband Maharaja Gangadhar Rao in 2019's action/drama Manikarnika. Jisshu, whose role was entirely different from his usual works, exemplified royalty at its best while Kangana Ranaut played the role of Rani Lakshmibai in the film. The film came out on January 25, 2019.

Shakuntala Devi

Released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on July 31, 2020, Shakuntala Devi cast Vidya Balan as Shakuntala, a lady with an unhinged talent for mathematics. Jisshu played the role of her husband Paritosh Banerjee in this two-hour-long film. The film also cast Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh.

Sadak 2

Jisshu portrayed the character of Alia Bhatt's father, Yogesh Desai in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. The film is the sequel to 1991's romantic/drama Sadak starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The film was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, 2020.

Promo Image Source: Jisshu Senguupta's Twitter