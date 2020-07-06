Jitendra Kumar Goes Bald, Fans Compare Him To Pinkman & Drake; See Post Here

Actor Jitendra Kumar's self-care routine took a turn for the worse when he accidentally shaved off half his head while trying to give himself a haircut. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actor took to Instagram and hilariously shared this incident with his fans. Jitendra Kumar’s accidental look is also getting interesting reactions from fans.

Jitendra Kumar shares how his self-haircut went wrong

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic resulted in a complete lockdown across the nation. Amidst this lockdown, people have adapted an all-new approach to living in their homes and thriving in their ways. Bollywood celebrities are no different. These celebrities are constantly keeping their fans in the loop about their quarantine schedules and activities on social media.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actor Jitendra Kumar is no different. Apart from delivering back-to-back hits through his projects, he has also been experimenting with his looks. But one such experiment has gone wrong for Jitendra Kumar.

The TVF fame actor recently decided to give himself a haircut amidst this quarantine. But things went completely out of hand when he ended up shaving his hair. Jitendra Kumar quickly took to Instagram and shared this new look with his fans. Take a look at Jitendra Kumar’s new look here.

Jitendra Kumar’s new look led to some interesting reactions from his fans. One fan compared him to Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad while another fan compared him to Drake. A second fan followed up the Drake vibes by asking the actor to sing the song God’s Plan. But overall fans gave a thumbs up to his new haircut. Take a look at some of these interesting reactions here.

Moving on with Jitendra Kumar’s recent projects, he first starred in TVF shows like Pitchers and Kota Factory is slowly paving a way for himself in Bollywood. He recently starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the successful film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan. Following the release of the film, he starred in two other projects, namely – Amazon Prime Video web series Panchayat and Netflix film Chaman Bahaar. After delivering these successful projects, Jitendra Kumar’s fans are eagerly waiting for the actor to announce his upcoming films and web series.

