Jitendra Kumar Reveals He Was Scared Of Being Typecast

Jitendra Kumar made his dream Bollywood debut opposite the National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana. He appeared in the much-awaited rom-com, the Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan (2020). Even though Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan (2020) is Jitendra Kumar's debut film into the world of Hindi Cinema, he is a well-known face in the digital universe. Recently, Jitendra Kumar’s new web-series, Panchayat, released on Amazon Prime Video. During an interview, Jitendra Kumar revealed that he is scared of being typecast. Read ahead to know more-

Jitendra Kumar was scared about being typecast

Jitendra Kumar recently made his dream Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. He appeared in the much-awaited rom-com Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan (2020). The very fact that the film has Jitendra Kumar playing a homosexual character, says volumes about his daring attitude.

During an interview by a leading entertainment daily, Jitendra Kumar was asked if he was scared of being typecast. The actor said that he was initially scared about being typecast but later realised that it does not matter. On the topic, Jitendra also said that there was no hesitation regarding the topic and he was quite happy about the way in which the makers of the film managed to normalise the romantic track.

The actor is currently seen playing the character of Abhishek Tripathi in Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat. The show and especially Jitendra’s character drew strong comparisons with the character played by Shah Rukh Khan in Swadesh (2004). In the film, Shah Rukh Khan comes back to his native village after quitting his job with NASA, to ‘light a bulb’, while in the web series, Jitendra Kumar heads to a small village called Phulera in Uttar Pradesh, as the panchayat sachiv.

When asked about the comparison being made, Jitendra said that the comparisons were inevitable. But, he is very happy about it, as he is a huge fan of the film, and it left a deep impact on him, said Jitendra. The actor also added by saying that he even has a framed poster of the film in his home. Jitendra Kumar revealed that he is constantly looking at the poster now, given the lockdown situation.

