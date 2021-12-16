JK Rowling's Credit As Writer Is Barely Visible In 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Trailer

Much to the delight of Harry Potter fans, Warner Bros. on December 13 unveiled the official trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Although the magical world and the familiar faces of Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law kept the fans enthralled, the fans also noticed another minor detail in the trailer of Fantastic Beasts 3.

The trailer of the upcoming movie downgraded the credit to screenwriter and producer J. K. Rowling and her name is hardly visible. This move by Warner Bros. comes in the wake of the author's controversial comments on the trans community.

J.K. Rowling's credit is barely visible in the Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer

J.K. Rowling, the author of best selling fantasy series Harry Potter came under fire last year in June 2020 for the controversial tweets she shared about the transgender community. Her controversial stance on the sensitive topic caused a flurry of backlash by fans and several activists. The author has continued to remain firm on her stance and has since then shared her thoughts on the trans community several times.

In the wake of the controversy, a new trailer of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore downgraded J.K. Rowling's credit as screenwriter and producer. As reported by THR, Rowling's credit in the Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer is barely visible and during the entire trailer, Rowling's name is nowhere to be seen, save for a very tiny publishing right mentioned in the final frame. The trailer of Fantastic Beasts 3 opens with the caption 'Warner Bros invites you' while the previous film in the franchise, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald said 'JK Rowling invites you.'

J.K. Rowling has also been excluded from the upcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The author has also received criticism from Harry Potter stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Eddie Redmayne to speak out against her. On June 6, 2020, Rowling retweeted an op-ed piece that discussed "people who menstruate", apparently taking issue with the fact that the story did not use the word women.

Her tweet read, "‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure they're used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate."

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Image: Instagram/@jkrowling_official