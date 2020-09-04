'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' Fame Kiran Zaveri Bhatia Roped In For 'Alone With Family'

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander fame Kiran Zaveri Bhatia is all set to be a part of the show Alone With Family. The actor will be portraying the role of a protagonist in the show. The actor has also been a part of the movie Baadshah. Kiran Zaveri Bhatia also shared the news on her Instagram and mentioned that she cherishes her journey till now and prays to have her journey filled with better work ahead. She also extended gratitude towards all the people who have helped her on her journey. Take a look at the post.

Also Read| Do You Know Where Stunning Scenes Of 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' Were Shot?

Also Read| Akshay Kumar Was Replaced By THIS Actor In The Film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander'

In 2019, the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor donned the producer's hat for movie Motichoor Chakhnachoor. The movie was produced under her banner Woodpecker Movies along with Rajesh Bhatia. She also worked on the movie Haveli Mai Hungama. The actor worked as a writer-director for the movie. The films focus on exposing double standards, hypocrisy and women suppression in Indian households. The movies like Bole Chudiyan, Rusty aur Dusty and Pyaar Ka Achaar are produced under the banner of her company. Kiran Zaveri Bhatia also ventured in digital space with movies like The Consent and The Deal.

Bole Chudiyan is an upcoming film directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah. It also stars Rajpal Yadav. The movie is reportedly based on the true life events of the lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The release date of the film is not yet announced due to the pandemic outbreak.

Also Read| 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' actor Upasana Singh opens up about star kids in Bollywood

About Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is a drama film that is loved by the audience for the plot and performances. The film revolves around the lives of two brothers who belong to an economically weaker section of the society. The story speaks about different elements of life, including competition, love, friendship, compassion, and jealousy, amongst others. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar has been directed by Mansoor Khan, who has also written the story of the film. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander cast includes Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Kiran Zaveri Bhatia, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, and Mamik Singh in pivotal roles. This film was loved by the fans and critics alike as it had a strong storyline and characters.

Also Read| Divya Dutta hints at 'herd mentality' when asked about Bollywood being called 'toxic'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.