Mansoor Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar completed 30 years on May 22, 2022, and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had also completed the three-decade milestone this year. In an old interview, the Bachchhan Paandey star opened up about how he was not selected for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar after giving the audition and that the makers thought he was 'crap'.

Denying Akshay's claims, director Mansoor Khan recently revealed the real reason for not choosing him for the role was that he was 'very wooden.'

Mansoor Khan says Akshay Kumar was 'very wooden' during auditions

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Mansoor Khan responded to the claims made by Akshay Kumar about the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander audition. He said, "What Akshay has said about him being thrown out of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander surprised me. I am sorry I rejected him. But I am amazed at the career that he has. At the time that we screen-tested him, he was very very wooden. He had a great physique. But that’s it."

In an old interview with Mid-Day, Akshay had opened up about why he was rejected for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, "Apna screen test diya maine, for Deepak Tijori’s role. And they didn’t like it. And, apparently, I was crap, so they removed me."

Mansoor Khan terms Akshay's statement as 'derogatory'

Mansoor went on to say that the way Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Prithviraj, has spoken about being rejected is very derogatory and condescending, adding, "Akshay had even called me after being rejected saying. ‘Let’s work together.’ I never said he was crap". Mansoor even revealed that even Deepak Tijori who auditioned for the same role that Akshay did, was rejected. He said, "Deepak tested for the role and I told him, ‘Deepak you are a damn good actor. But I am sorry I am going with Milind Soman for his physique.’ Akshay Kumar, I didn't say anything to. Maybe that upset him. Eventually, when Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar became iconic he must have felt jilted. I don’t blame him."

More on Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was a 1992 Indian sports drama film that had Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Mamik Singh, Deepak Tijori and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in lead roles. Directed by Mansoor Khan, the film was bankrolled by Nasir Hussain and became a hit in no time.